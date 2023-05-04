Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Want to reduce bloating? Try these herbal remedies

Bloating is a problem that most individuals deal with virtually daily and is getting more widespread. While there are a number of causes for bloating, the most typical ones are eating large meals, eating quickly, and consuming salty foods.

Many factors trigger bloating including food intolerances, a buildup of gas in your gut, imbalanced intestinal bacteria, ulcers, constipation, and parasitic infections

Here are some herbal remedies you can try to get rid of Bloating

Fennel Seeds

Image Source : FREEPIKFennel seeds

These seeds, which are frequently used in Indian cuisine, contain the antispasmodic compounds anethole, fenchone, and estragole that help to relax the muscles. These seeds also have anti-inflammatory qualities that tighten the muscles of the intestines.

Ginger

Image Source : FREEPIKGinger for bloating

Ginger is incredibly effective at reducing bloating. Its anti-inflammatory qualities can aid in lowering heartburn. According to the expert, ginger contains substances called gingerols that might hasten stomach emptying and lessen gas and bloating.

Peppermint

Image Source : FREEPIKPeppermint

Peppermint is highly recognized to soothe digestive problems and it helps to cure bloating, gas, motion, and other gastric issues.

Carom Seeds

Image Source : FREEPIKCarom seeds

The richness of volatile compounds of ajwain like pinene, limonene and carvone are chief elements that are effective in treating bloating.

Cumin Seeds

Image Source : FREEPIKCumin Seeds

Cumin seeds are rich in volatile oils, including cumin aldehyde, cymene, and other terpenoid chemicals, which have anti-bloating properties and rapidly relieve gas and stomach pain.

