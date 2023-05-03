Amla to apple cider vinegar: Know how to enhance healing process of damaged liver at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to enhance healing process fatty liver at home

Having some amount of fat in the liver is normal, but when more than 5 to 10% of the liver’s weight is fat, it is known as fatty liver or hepatic steatosis. This condition increases the risk of liver injuries, inflammation, and scarring. Unlike liver infections like hepatitis, fatty liver may be completely asymptomatic, however, it still impacts your physiological and metabolic health drastically. Well, we can heal the damaged liver at home with some kitchen ingredients. Have a look.

Effective home remedies for fatty liver

1. Amla

Amla is one of the best Ayurvedic remedies for treating fatty liver. Being intrinsically rich in vitamin C, a potent antioxidant helps in eliminating toxins from the liver and shielding it from further damage. Apart from this, phytonutrient quercetin reduces oxidative stress on the liver cells, burns fat cells, improves the digestion process, and safeguards the liver from alcohol-induced fatty liver.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) is a sure-shot natural remedy to heal the fatty liver. Incredible detoxification actions of ACV work to flush out the harmful toxins from the liver that hinders its normal functions. Studies disclose that regular intake of ACV promotes weight loss, diminishes cholesterol levels, lessens inflammation, and uplifts the overall health of the liver.

3. Turmeric

Curcumin present in turmeric helps protect the liver cells from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) when appropriately administered. Imbued with ample amounts of bioactive compound curcumin turmeric shields the liver cells from hepatic steatosis when taken in the right doses.

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon has strong anti-inflammatory properties that are effective in bringing down inflammation in the liver.

5. Lemon

Citrusy lemon is packed with a powerhouse of vitamin C, potent antioxidants that avert free radicals from damaging liver cells and improve liver health. Aside from this, the natural hepatoprotective traits of lemon exhibit a positive impact on the alcoholic-induced fatty liver by bringing down the lipid profile levels.

6. Green Tea

This refreshing drink is loaded with ample amounts of catechins that exhibit potent antioxidant properties which optimize liver functioning and avert fat build. It works by blocking the amount of fat stored in the liver, burns fat, and triggers metabolism. Drinking 2 to 3 cups of green tea regularly helps to restore liver health and keep fatty liver disease at bay.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

Also Read: Honey or Jaggery: Which is safer for diabetic patients? Find out

Also Read: Too much phone, long daytime naps to high caffeine: Habits that hamper your sleep

Latest Health News