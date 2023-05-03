Honey or Jaggery: Which is safer for diabetic patients? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Honey or Jaggery: Which is safer for diabetic patients

Diabetes is such a dangerous disease that a person has to live with restrictions on food and drink. Today, most people suffer from this disease. The main reason for this is the increase in the level of glucose in the blood due to a wrong lifestyle, an unhealthy diet, and less insulin in the body. A person who has diabetes also increases the risk of other diseases in the body. That's why diabetes is called slow death. Although earlier this disease used to occur after the age of 40–45, nowadays, youth are also falling prey to it.

Diabetes patients have to take medicines as per the advice of their doctor. Along with this, they also need to be very careful about their diet. Otherwise the sugar level in the body can increase immediately. Therefore, diabetic patients are advised to include only low glycemic index food in the diet and avoid sweet things completely. Because sweet things are like poison for diabetic patients which can harm them a lot.

These are healthy sugar substitutes:

Diabetes patients should not use sugar, even by mistake, for sweetness in food. It can increase your sugar level immediately. If we talk about healthy sugar substitutes, then jaggery and honey are considered the best options. Both bring sweetness to the food. This does not harm the body, nor is there a risk of increasing the sugar level.

Benefits of jaggery and honey:

Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties are found in honey. Blood sugar control is maintained by the use of honey. Also, its anti-inflammatory properties are helpful in reducing the complications caused by diabetes. Talking about jaggery, it is better to use jaggery instead of sugar. It is rich in potassium, magnesium and vitamins B1, B6 and C. It also contains fibre, which is good for the digestive system.

Jaggery or honey: which one is beneficial?

Even for normal people, it is better to consume jaggery or honey than sugar. However, diabetic patients should abstain from sugar. But when talking about jaggery and honey, diabetic patients consider it safe to consume jaggery. But usually, such people should avoid the consumption of jaggery because the source of preparation for sugar and jaggery is the same. Both sugar and jaggery are obtained from sugarcane. In such a situation, the glycemic index is also high due to the consumption of jaggery.

On the other hand, consuming honey instead of jaggery is beneficial to a great extent for a diabetic patient because it is naturally prepared and contains micronutrients.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice).

