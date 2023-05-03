Easy and quick recipes for a healthy breakfast | Coffee Smoothie to Scrambled Eggs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Healthy Breakfast

It is said that breakfast the most important meal of the day, and it definitely is. It ensures a person’s good start and allows that person to have a healthy day ahead.

Making a Harty breakfast is highly beneficial, but it can be time-consuming and tiring at times. The recipe books provide with elaborate recipes of good breakfast. But they may not be efficient enough for people who work or people who are just too lazy to make a hefty meal.

Look at some incredibly easy and quick recipes for a healthy and filling breakfast-

1. Coffee Smoothie-

Ingredients- Frozen banana, almond butter, coffee, almond milk, vanilla protein powder, and cinnamon.

Quantity-

Frozen Banana- 1

Almond Butter- ¼ cup

Coffee- 5 tbsp

Almond Milk- 1 cup

Vanilla Protein Powder- 1 tbsp

Cinnamon- Single pinch

Instructions-

Put them all in a blender and leave it for 10 to 15 seconds. Mix it again for 5 seconds if needed. Enjoy your coffee smoothie and get started with your day.

Image Source : FREEPIKCoffee Smoothi

2. Scrambled Eggs -

Ingredients- Eggs, milk/water, butter, salt, and pepper

Quantity-

Eggs- 3-4 (depending on your appetite)

Milk/Water- half cup

Butter- 1/4 cup

Salt- 2-3 tbsp (increase according to taste)

Pepper- 1 tbsp (add if needed)

Instructions-

Whisk the eggs in a bowl and add butter in a pan on the stove and let it melt. Put the whisked eggs in the pan and whisk again. Continue stirring and scraping the spatula until the eggs are in semi-solid state. Pour it out in a bowl or plate and savour the scrambled eggs.

Image Source : FREEPIKScrambled Eggs

3. Corn and Carrot Cheese Sandwich-

Ingredients- Carrots, baby corn/sweet corn, capsicum, cheese, bread slices

Quantity-

Carrots- 1-2 (depending on the number of sandwiches)

Baby Corn/Sweet Corn- 2/4 cup of corn (depending on the number of sandwiches)

Capsicum- 1-2 (depending on the number of sandwiches)

Cheese- Cheddar cheese

Bread- As many slices as wanted

Instructions-

Chop the carrots into small pieces, and capsicum into longitudinal slices. Boil the corn before using. Put them all in a bowl and add the cheese. Microwave it or melt the cheese and then add it to the vegetable bowl. Spread this mixture on the bread slices and enjoy the cheesy sandwiches.

Image Source : FREEPIKCorn and Carrot Cheese Sandwich

