  Easy and quick recipes for a healthy breakfast | Coffee Smoothie to Scrambled Eggs

Easy and quick recipes for a healthy breakfast | Coffee Smoothie to Scrambled Eggs

Breakfasts are the best day starters for almost everyone, and are one the most essential meals of the day. But making extravagant food so early in the morning can cause a fuss a lot of the times. Here are some highly easy and quick recipes for a healthy breakfast.

India TV Health Desk Written By: India TV Health Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 03, 2023 11:56 IST
Nutritious Breakfast
Image Source : FREEPIK Healthy Breakfast

It is said that breakfast the most important meal of the day, and it definitely is. It ensures a person’s good start and allows that person to have a healthy day ahead.

Making a Harty breakfast is highly beneficial, but it can be time-consuming and tiring at times. The recipe books provide with elaborate recipes of good breakfast. But they may not be efficient enough for people who work or people who are just too lazy to make a hefty meal.

Look at some incredibly easy and quick recipes for a healthy and filling breakfast-

1. Coffee Smoothie-

Ingredients- Frozen banana, almond butter, coffee, almond milk, vanilla protein powder, and cinnamon.

Quantity-

  • Frozen Banana- 1
  •  Almond Butter- ¼ cup
  •  Coffee- 5 tbsp
  •  Almond Milk- 1 cup
  •  Vanilla Protein Powder- 1 tbsp
  •  Cinnamon- Single pinch

Instructions-

Put them all in a blender and leave it for 10 to 15 seconds. Mix it again for 5 seconds if needed. Enjoy your coffee smoothie and get started with your day.

India Tv - Healthy Smoothie

Image Source : FREEPIKCoffee Smoothi

2. Scrambled Eggs -

Ingredients- Eggs, milk/water, butter, salt, and pepper

Quantity-

  • Eggs- 3-4 (depending on your appetite)
  • Milk/Water- half cup
  • Butter- 1/4 cup
  • Salt- 2-3 tbsp (increase according to taste)
  • Pepper- 1 tbsp (add if needed)

Instructions-

Whisk the eggs in a bowl and add butter in a pan on the stove and let it melt. Put the whisked eggs in the pan and whisk    again. Continue stirring         and scraping the spatula until the eggs are in semi-solid state. Pour it out in a bowl or plate    and savour the scrambled eggs.

India Tv - Egg Scramble

Image Source : FREEPIKScrambled Eggs

3. Corn and Carrot Cheese Sandwich-

Ingredients- Carrots, baby corn/sweet corn, capsicum, cheese, bread slices

Quantity-

  • Carrots- 1-2 (depending on the number of sandwiches)
  • Baby Corn/Sweet Corn- 2/4 cup of corn (depending on the number of sandwiches)
  • Capsicum- 1-2 (depending on the number of sandwiches)
  • Cheese- Cheddar cheese
  •    Bread- As many slices as wanted

Instructions-

Chop the carrots into small pieces, and capsicum into longitudinal slices. Boil the corn before using. Put them all in a    bowl and add the cheese.           Microwave it or melt the cheese and then add it to the vegetable bowl. Spread this mixture on the bread slices and enjoy the cheesy sandwiches.

India Tv - Cheesy Corn and Carrot Sandwich

Image Source : FREEPIKCorn and Carrot Cheese Sandwich

