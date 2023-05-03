Wednesday, May 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Too much phone, long daytime naps to high caffeine: Habits that hamper your sleep

Too much phone, long daytime naps to high caffeine: Habits that hamper your sleep

A good night's sleep is always very effective in rejuvenating our energy levels, and keeping us healthy. But today's hectic lifestyle has hampered the sleep schedule of many. Here are some unhealthy lifestyle habits that negatively affect our sleep routines.

India TV Health Desk Written By: India TV Health Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 03, 2023 13:11 IST
Bad Lifestyle Habits Affects Sleep
Image Source : FREEPIK Unhealthy Lifestyle Hampers Sleep

Sleeping at night is one of the most relaxing times, and is extremely essential for our bodies to function at their full capacity. A healthy sleep routine is directly related to a good lifestyle. Numerous things we do, have an adverse effect on how well we sleep, which unwittingly has an effect on our health. We can dramatically improve our quality of life by altering our sleeping habits.

The lifestyle of today has made the sleep routine of many suffer and that has drastically affected the daily tasks of people and having a messed up lifestyle hugely impacts the sleep cycles of people leading to health issues like migraine, body aches, extreme fatigue, and more. 

Following are some lifestyle habits that hamper your sleep-

1. Watching Screens Just Before Sleeping-

Melatonin is a hormone that helps with the regulation of sleep, and when it is exposed to the blue light of your screen, its production is reduced. Thus, at least half an hour has to be spent without screens before going to bed.

India Tv - Screens Irregulate Sleep

Image Source : FREEPIKWatching Screens Before Bad Reduces Melatonin

2. Consumption of Alcohol, Nicotine and Caffiene Before Bed-

Such substances make it more difficult to fall asleep, especially caffeine which helps the brain to be alert and awake. The consumption of such substances just before bed can also cause acidity. Coffee, tea, cigarettes and substance containing nicotine, and alcohol should not be consumed just before your bedtime.  

India Tv - Consumption of Alcohol Hampers Sleeo

Image Source : FREEPIKConsuming Alcohol Before Bed Reduces Sleep

3. Gobbling Up Lots of Food-

Digestion takes energy, and while the food is being digested, it may cause you to toss and turn a lot, and may leave you tired and sleepless. 

India Tv - Eating Food Before Bed Reduces Sleep

Image Source : FREEPIKGobbling Food Before Bed Causes Sleep Deprivation

4. Taking Long Daytime Naps-

Long daytime naps are a huge symbol of poor sleep routine and an unhealthy lifestyle. Daytime naps may not allow your body to fall asleep at night.  

India Tv - Daytime Naps Hinders Sleep

Image Source : FREEPIKLong Naps Mess Sleep Schedules

Latest Health News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Health

Top News

Related Too News

Latest News