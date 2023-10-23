Tomato to Mushroom soup: 5 vegetable soups to try this winter

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Drinking vegetable soup provides many types of vitamins and minerals and increases metabolism

Eating vegetables in winter has its own fun because different types of vegetables are available in this season. Although many people do not like to eat vegetables, for such people the option of soup in winter is beneficial and is also full of taste. Drinking vegetable soup provides many types of vitamins and minerals and it also increases metabolism in the body. This also develops your immunity. So let us tell you which soups can be made in winter and their benefits.

Mushroom Soup

Mushrooms are considered an excellent source of selenium. If you drink mushroom soup regularly, it helps in preventing bladder cancer by detoxifying the body. Along with this, selenium also controls the nervous system and does not allow the blood pressure level to increase. Folic acid is also found in mushrooms which creates white blood cells and increases the immunity of the body. Adding herbs like oregano, rosemary, sage, celery, and parsley to mushroom soup not only enhances its taste but also makes the soup better from a health point of view. This soup also protects you from any kind of fungal infection.

Sweet Corn Soup

Sweet corn soup is also very beneficial in winter. The nutrients and antioxidants present in it help in opening the blockage of heart arteries. By drinking this soup, you also get some relief from respiratory diseases occurring in winter, it helps in keeping the lungs healthy. Sweet corn soup also reduces the risk of heart attack. This opens up the nerves of the brain and reduces stress, thus reducing the risk of brain stroke to some extent.

Pea soup

The fiber and potassium present in pea soup benefit our body in many ways, it improves blood circulation, it controls blood pressure, hence it is also good for the heart. Due to the anti-inflammatory factor present in peas, it is also good for arthritis and Alzheimer's patients. It is also considered good for diabetic patients.

Tomato soup

Tomato soup is full of health, it contains Vitamin C and A, and it helps in removing blockage in heart arteries by controlling cholesterol. Drinking tomato soup in winter can prevent respiratory diseases. Apart from this, it also moisturizes your skin and protects it from wrinkles. If you make tomato soup with olive oil, it also helps in weight loss. It removes blood deficiency in the body.

Rajma-Channa Soup

This soup made of kidney beans, gram, and chickpeas is also called protein soup, it increases the immunity power of the body. Rich in antioxidants and fiber as well as protein, this soup gives energy to the body and reduces fatigue. This soup is considered very good for anemia patients. Rajma-chana soup controls cholesterol and helps in keeping the heart healthy.

