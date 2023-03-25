Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips and tricks for healthy eyes and good eyesight

Eyes are the most delicate and sensitive sense organ and help you see. Though it is difficult to maintain healthy eyes and good eyesight in this computer-led generation, here are some tips to protect your eyes from harm.

The pair of eyes are a window to the world and require great care to see. Age, pollution, stress, poor nutrition, and other factors can all affect your eyesight. Although ageing of the eyes cannot be prevented, you can slow it down by following the below-mentioned tips.

Quit smoking:

Smoking exposes your eyes to significant levels of oxidative damage and increases risk for numerous health issues, such as cataracts, impacting your eyes.

Indulge in a balanced diet:

Consuming a balanced diet full of antioxidants, green vegetables, and seafood is essential for maintaining healthy eyes. The macula, which is responsible for vision, needs omega-3 fatty acids, which can only be found in foods like salmon. It is important to stick to healthier options, including leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and proteins, and avoid drinking alcohol or consuming large amounts of saturated fats, as they can impair the macula.



Keep your hands clean

While working continuously on screens, your hands could not stop touching your eyes. Hence, keeping your hands clean is essential for preserving eye health, especially if you wear contact lenses. Get into the habit of washing your hands since bacteria and germs can cause eye diseases like bacterial conjunctivitis. Wash your hands with a mild soap and dry them with a lint-free cloth before touching your eyes.



Take a break from screens.

Gazing at screens for a longer duration can lead to eyestrain, difficulty focusing, and blurred vision. To protect your eyes, investing in computer reading glasses after seeking a doctor is important. Also, take regular breaks for 5–10 minutes while working on computers or phones.



Wear sunglasses

UV (ultraviolet) light can damage eyes, so UVB and UVA protection are important. Wearing sunglasses or sun caps can reduce the amount of UV rays that pass through your eyes.

It is important to incorporate these recommendations into your routine to maintain good eye health.

