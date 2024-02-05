Sweet Tooth or Sore Tooth? Expert explains ways to navigate children's diet for good dental health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Expert explains ways to navigate children's diet for good dental health

The oral hygiene of a child can be greatly impacted by the dietary decisions their parents make for them. Tooth decay and cavities are major concerns these days due to the increasing number of sugary foods and beverages.

According to Dr Puja Sabherwal, Consultant, Pediatric Dentist, Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Delhi, children who get used to sugar-filled munchies and drinks frequently develop a "sweet tooth" preference. Although enjoying once in a while is acceptable, frequent consumption of sugary snacks can be harmful to dental health.

Sugar serves as a space for dangerous bacteria that produce acids that erode tooth enamel and cause cavities. A balanced approach between permitting treats and encouraging a diet high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains should be done by parents.

Developing proper dental hygiene practices is essential for reducing the impact of a sweet tooth. Children can prevent decay and remove plaque by brushing their teeth with age-appropriate fluoride toothpaste at least twice a day.

Parents must also be aware of hidden sugars in foods that look healthy. Fruit juices, cereals, and flavoured yoghurts may have added sugars that cause dental issues. Parents must include whole fruits, plain yoghurt, and unprocessed snacks as healthy substitutes. Encouraging drinking water rather than sugary drinks keeps the child hydrated without putting their dental health at risk.

Including foods high in calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, like leafy greens, dairy products, and nuts, helps to strengthen enamel and promote tooth remineralization. Frequent dental visits are essential for identifying possible problems early on and treating them.

For the sake of their dental health, parents must find a balance between a child's occasional sweet tooth and encouraging a healthy diet.