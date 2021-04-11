Image Source : FREEPIK Swasthya Sammelan: Why is it important to wear face mask in Covid19 infection?

A worldwide study says that up to 90 percent of people can protect themselves from the Covid19 infection if they wear face masks. Covid-infected droplets can enter the body only through the nose and mouth. Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Vishvas Sarang during IndiaTV's Swasthya Sammelan revealed that to tackle the situation, the MP government has launched a campaign to spread awareness about wearing masks and the Covid Protocol.

Let's know why it is necessary to wear masks

A commercial five-layered mask coupled with social distancing and good ventilation may be key to curtail the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, in enclosed spaces like offices, prisons and hospitals.

'Minor particles can remain in the air for many days'

Experts, including scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology in the US, said that the material used in making the mask, its tightness and the layers used in it can affect the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. The study, published in the journal Aerosol Science and Technology, studied the effect of the release of extremely small particles from a variety of substances. The researcher Naga Lee said, 'A microscopic particle can remain in the air for hours and days and it depends on the path of movement of air, so if a room does not have proper air drainage then these small particles may stay for a very long time. '

Covid is spreading rapidly in many countries of the world

The scientists tested 33 different commercially available materials in their research, including one-layer woven fabrics such as cotton and polyester. He said, "We came to know that the release of elements from the same substance also produced various results."

In many countries of the world, the cases of infection with the coronavirus are increasing rapidly. India is also included in these countries where now more than 80 thousand new cases are coming up in a day. In such a situation, wearing a good quality mask and keeping a proper distance from people are the most effective ways to prevent the infection from spreading.

