Swami Ramdev shares super yogasanas, pranayam to increase immunity and fight COVID-19

The immune system in our body plays a crucial role in making us strong to fight against diseases. There are certain yogasanas and pranayam that help in fighting the novel Coronavirus. Swami Ramdev, on IndiaTV's special segment 'Corona Se Jung Swami Ramdev Ke Sung' said that if you want to fight COVID-19, then you have to increase your immunity. To increase immunity, he has given some yoga and pranayama which will be helpful to you to stay fit and healthy.
BENEFITS OF SURYA NAMASKAR:
Helpful in increasing energy level
Increases immunity
Digestive system is better
Body gets flexibility
Memory is strong
Effective for weight gain
Detoxes the body
Skin glows
Stress relieves
Benefits of headstand
Stress and anxiety go away
Builds confidence, patience and fearlessness
BENEFITS OF SARVANGASANA:
Increases energy flow in brain
Prevent aging
Body balance is fine
BENEFITS OF MANDUKASANA:
Mandook means a frog, which means that while doing this asana, the shape of a frog seems to be the condition, hence it is called Mandukasana. Here are some benefits:
Control diabetes, colitis.
Strengthens the immune system.
Eliminate constipation and gas problems
Correct the digestive system
Keep liver, kidney healthy
Help in weight loss.
BENEFITS OF VAKRASANA
Vakrasana is an important posture in sitting postures. Vakarasana derives from the word 'curve' which means serpentine. In this posture, the spine is curved or bent, hence it is named Vakrasana.
Increases lung capacity.
Keep kidney, lover healthy
Reduce abdominal fat.
Control blood sugar.
BENEFITS OF GOMUKHASANA
This makes the pancreas active.
Beneficial for liver and kidney
Strengthen the spine
Fix body posture.
Help in controlling diabetes
BENEFITS OF UTTAPADASANA:
Do this asana for at least 1 minute.
Diabetes problem will be overcome.
Also get rid of gas, constipation, acidity
Make body beautiful and shapely
Reduce stress and depression
BENEFITS OF PAWANMUKTASANA:
Keep heart healthy
Correct the blood circulation
Control blood sugar
Reduce belly fat
Increase eye light.
BENEFITS OF NAUKASANA:
Help to recover digestive power
Get rid of acidity, constipation
Get relief from stomach and back pain
Keeps digestive power
Enhances Kidney Efficiency
Spinal cord is strong
BENEFITS OF BHUJANGASANA:
Keeps kidney healthy
Maintains digestive system
Makes body beautiful and shapely
Improves the ability to fight diseases
Relieves stress, anxiety and depression