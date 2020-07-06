Swami Ramdev shares super yogasanas, pranayam to increase immunity and fight COVID-19

The immune system in our body plays a crucial role in making us strong to fight against diseases. There are certain yogasanas and pranayam that help in fighting the novel Coronavirus. Swami Ramdev, on IndiaTV's special segment 'Corona Se Jung Swami Ramdev Ke Sung' said that if you want to fight COVID-19, then you have to increase your immunity. To increase immunity, he has given some yoga and pranayama which will be helpful to you to stay fit and healthy.

BENEFITS OF SURYA NAMASKAR:

Helpful in increasing energy level

Increases immunity

Digestive system is better

Body gets flexibility

Memory is strong

Effective for weight gain

Detoxes the body

Skin glows

Stress relieves

Benefits of headstand

Stress and anxiety go away

Builds confidence, patience and fearlessness

BENEFITS OF SARVANGASANA:

Increases energy flow in brain

Prevent aging

Body balance is fine

BENEFITS OF MANDUKASANA:

Mandook means a frog, which means that while doing this asana, the shape of a frog seems to be the condition, hence it is called Mandukasana. Here are some benefits:

Control diabetes, colitis.

Strengthens the immune system.

Eliminate constipation and gas problems

Correct the digestive system

Keep liver, kidney healthy

Help in weight loss.

BENEFITS OF VAKRASANA

Vakrasana is an important posture in sitting postures. Vakarasana derives from the word 'curve' which means serpentine. In this posture, the spine is curved or bent, hence it is named Vakrasana.

Increases lung capacity.

Keep kidney, lover healthy

Reduce abdominal fat.

Control blood sugar.

BENEFITS OF GOMUKHASANA

This makes the pancreas active.

Beneficial for liver and kidney

Strengthen the spine

Fix body posture.

Help in controlling diabetes

BENEFITS OF UTTAPADASANA:

Do this asana for at least 1 minute.

Diabetes problem will be overcome.

Also get rid of gas, constipation, acidity

Make body beautiful and shapely

Reduce stress and depression

BENEFITS OF PAWANMUKTASANA:

Keep heart healthy

Correct the blood circulation

Control blood sugar

Reduce belly fat

Increase eye light.

BENEFITS OF NAUKASANA:

Help to recover digestive power

Get rid of acidity, constipation

Get relief from stomach and back pain

Keeps digestive power

Enhances Kidney Efficiency

Spinal cord is strong

BENEFITS OF BHUJANGASANA:

Keeps kidney healthy

Maintains digestive system

Makes body beautiful and shapely

Improves the ability to fight diseases

Relieves stress, anxiety and depression

