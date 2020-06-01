Image Source : FILE IMAGE Swami Ramdev shares pranayama, yogasanas effective in building immunity to fight COVID-19

The whole world is suffering from coronavirus. Everyone is resorting to yoga and medicines to avoid the infection of this pandemic. In this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while referring to yoga in his program 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, said that people from Hollywood to Haridwar are doing it. Therefore it is very important for everyone to do yoga. Swami Ramdev also says that through yoga you can stay away from coronavirus. Not just this, but you can also get rid of many other dangerous diseases. PM Modi also keeps himself fit by doing yoga and pranayam daily. Therefore it is very important to do yoga. he even shared effective yogasanas and pranayamas that will be helpful in keeping the infection at bay.

Pranayamas to increase immunity

Bhramari pranayama

To perform this pranayama, first sit in the state of Sukhasana or Padmasana. Now let's take a deep breath inside. Breathing first, keep your fingers in the front and use 3 fingers to close the eyes. Close the ear with the thumb. They close their mouths and sing 'Om'. This pranayama can be done 3-21 times.

Kapalbhati

By doing Kapalbhati, the whole body gets rid of every disease with positive energy. It should be done at least 5-10 minutes daily. Performing this pranayama keeps the mind calm. Along with this, phlegm relieves the problem of allergy.

Anulom Vilom

First of all, sit in the posture of Padmasana. Now put the ring finger of the right hand and the smallest finger on the left nostril and put the thumb on the right nostril. Fold the index finger and middle finger together. Now fill the breath from the left nostril and close it by mixing the ring finger and the smallest finger. After this, remove the thumb from the right nose and exhale. This posture can be done from 5 minutes to half an hour. Performing this pranayama is considered best for chronic disease, stress, depression, heart. Apart from this, it also maintains the muscular system.

Udith

Chant long at least 8 times while exhaling. This makes the whole body active. With this, you will get rid of all types of pan. By doing this pranayama, one gets relief from diseases like gall disease, metallic disease, high blood pressure.

Bhastrika

Performing this asana calms your mind. With which you never get angry and your mind is used in everything. In addition, doing immunity strengthens immunity.

Ujjayi Pranayama

Hold the breath in your throat and stop it for as long as possible. After this, close the right nostril and release it from the left nostril. Doing this keeps the mind calm, relieves problems like asthma, TB, migraine, insomnia, etc.

Sheetali Pranayam

First of all, sit back with a straight spine. After this, take out the tongue and breathe. After this, remove the air bar from the right nostril. This pranayama can be done for 5 to 10 minutes. In this pranayama, the lips open, the teeth close. With the tongue behind the teeth, breathe in slowly through the teeth and close the mouth. After stopping for a while, take out the air from the right nostril and take the air in from the left.

Naadi Shuddhi Pranayama

This pranayama is also like anulom -vilom. But you can hold the breath in it a little. After this, let the air out of the right nostril and fill in the air through the left nostril. This leads to more oxygen inside the body.

Suryabhedi Pranayam

First of all, sit down comfortably. With the left nose closed, draw the breath through the right nose. When the breath is full then do Kumbhak. This Kumbhak should be done for as long as there is no pressure on any part. Then slowly exhale through the left nose.

Agni Saar Pranayama

For this posture, first sit comfortably in Padmasana. After this, leave the breath completely and hug the chin. After that, stick the stomach inside and bring it again and again like a wave near the spinal cord. By doing this asana, the entire body remains healthy.

Nauli Kriya

By performing this action, one gets relief from stomach related diseases. Beneficial for patients with diabetes.

Sookshma Vyayam:

If you do not have much time, then you can also do only micro exercises. You will also benefit from this. This will keep your whole body healthy. This includes turning the neck, butterfly posture, situated konasana, chakki asana, etc.

Soorya Namaskar:

By doing Surya Namaskar, your body stays healthy with increasing weight. In the same way, you can increase your weight by practicing it regularly. For this, do Surya Namaskar at least 100 times daily. Then gradually increase its number.

Yogasanas to increase immunity

Bhujangasana- By doing Bhujangasana regularly, your para body is flexible. With this, the troubles of the waist are removed. This asana is beneficial for back and spinal cord.

Tadasana- By doing this asana, the muscles of the body are stretched. Along with this, it helps in increasing height and reducing weight.

Trigonasana- This asana should be done at least 50 times in a short time. This will reduce your weight easily.

Konasana- By doing this asana, the extra fat cells present in the body are converted into energy. By doing this asana, the muscles get stronger along with reducing weight.

Mandukasana - By doing this asana, relieves colitis along with diabetes. This asana produces insulin in the pancreas. Which leads to blood sugar control. Apart from this, if there is pain in the waist, avoid bending over. Do this asana 3 to 5 times.

Sashakasana- By doing this asana, get rid of diabetes from the root.

Yoga Mudrasana- By doing this asana, you will get relief from diabetes as well as abdominal fat. Mental strength will increase. With this, the body will be strong. Along with constipation, you will get rid of gas-related problems.

Vakrasana- By doing this asana, diagnosis is given from the problem related to the lungs. Strengthen the spine. Also good for the stomach. Along with this, it helps to keep the whole body healthy.

Gaumukhasana- beneficial for diabetes and other diseases caused by it such as reduced eyesight, kidney problem, weakness etc.

Pawanmuktasana - Make fat free on thighs, abdomen, hips. With this, correct blood circulation. Strengthen the spine. Get rid of constipation and gas problems.

Naukasana- By doing this asana, one gets relief from the problem of gas and constipation. With this the waist, abdomen is shapely. Reduce abdominal fat.

Sethubandhasana- By doing this asana, you will get rid of diabetes. Reduces high blood pressure and relieves insomnia.

Bhujangasana- By doing this asana, you will get relief from diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, back pain etc.

Uttanapadasana- By doing this asana, you will get rid of the problem of constipation along with diabetes. With this the pancreas will be correct. Which will make insulin.

Padahastasana- This asana should be done with long breaths. By doing this asana, you will get rid of digestive problems along with abdominal fat.

Stith Konasana- By doing this asana, the fat of the waist and thighs will be reduced, slim the waist, make the body beautiful, beneficial for the stomach as well as the back, control diabetes.

Paschimottanasana - This asana should also be done about 15-20 times. By doing this you will also get rid of belly fat. Also, the whole body will be healthy.

Paadvrittasana- By doing this asana, reduce the pain of feet, fatigue, reduce thigh, abdominal fat and make the body shapely. Do 10 to 10 sets of this asana.

Ardh Halasana or (Half Halasan)- Abdominal fat will be reduced easily by doing this asana. Also, the whole body will remain fit.

