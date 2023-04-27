Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sudan Biolab Captured In Fighting: WHO raises concerns of the deadly outbreak of Viruses

Clashes between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary since April 15 have killed at least 459 people and injured more than 4,000, according to the WHO. The crisis has sparked a mass exodus of foreigners, while the UN has warned a giant new refugee crisis could be brewing. Amid this, militants have seized a bio lab containing contagious disease pathogens which have raised the fear of a deadly outbreak. WHO has warned of a 'biological hazard' after the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) was captured during the fighting.

Nima Saeed Abid, the WHO’s representative in the country, claimed that "This is the main concern: no accessibility to the lab technicians to go to the lab and safely contain the biological material and substances available." Reports claim that the Sudanese rebels have seized the laboratory holding measles and cholera pathogens and other hazardous materials.

According to WHO, reports claim that due to power cuts, the materials at the labs were not properly managed especially the bags of blood that are getting spoiled. Abid further said, "There is a huge biological risk associated with the occupation of the central public health lab in Khartoum by one of the fighting parties."

Now, there is a threat of another virus scare all across if a virus or pathogen gets released from a poorly managed biolab. It can be equally or more dangerous than the coronavirus pandemic.

The major threat if of measles and cholera. Measles is a highly contagious, airborne virus that can prove to be deadly. Children are most vulnerable to this disease. Cholera on the other hand causes diarrhoea and can kill within hours if left untreated

