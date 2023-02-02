Spondylitis: Swami Ramdev shares effective tips, yoga and remedies to fight the problem

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Spondylitis (Representational Image)

Extreme cold weather conditions and excessive use of smartphones have contributed to the problem of developing Spondylitis, it is an inflammatory disease that, over time, can cause some of the bones in the spine (vertebrae) to fuse. This fusing makes the spine less flexible and can result in a hunched posture. This condition is called ankylosing spondylitis and the pain caused by it may be severe. Conventional pain relief medications may cause uncomfortable side effects.

If you’re looking for an alternative treatment, Swami Ramdev has shared effective tips, yoga poses and home remedies.

Spondylitis: Symptoms

Early signs and symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis might include pain and stiffness in the lower back and hips, neck pain and fatigue.

Fatigue

Muscle aches

Eye swelling

Joint pain

Neck and back pain Stiffness

Swelling in hands and feet

Disease from spondylitis

Slip disk Sciatica

Vertigo

Migraine

Effects on the Nervous System

Spondylitis: Treatment

Here are some yoga poses that may help relieve pain:

Child pose

Bridge pose

Cobra pose

Locust pose

Mountain pose

Cat pose

Cow pose

Staff pose

Home remedies for Sciatica Pain

Drink hot turmeric milk and honey

Apply turmeric and coconut oil paste

Drink ginger tea with honey

Massage your back with sesame oil

Other preventions

Keep neck straight while sitting

Sleep on a cot instead of a soft mattress

Take vitamin D calcium diet

Avoid smoking-alcohol

Do yoga daily for neck

Do not work with the laptop on your lap,

Use a desk or table while working,

Keep your back straight, do not slouch your shoulders

Take a break of 5 minutes every 1 hour

Exercise

