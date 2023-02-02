Spondylitis: Swami Ramdev shares effective tips, yoga and remedies to fight the problem

Extreme cold weather conditions and excessive use of smartphones have contributed to the problem of developing Spondylitis, it is an inflammatory disease that, over time, can cause some of the bones in the spine (vertebrae) to fuse. This fusing makes the spine less flexible and can result in a hunched posture. This condition is called ankylosing spondylitis and the pain caused by it may be severe. Conventional pain relief medications may cause uncomfortable side effects.
If you’re looking for an alternative treatment, Swami Ramdev has shared effective tips, yoga poses and home remedies.
Spondylitis: Symptoms
Early signs and symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis might include pain and stiffness in the lower back and hips, neck pain and fatigue.
- Fatigue
- Muscle aches
- Eye swelling
- Joint pain
- Neck and back pain Stiffness
- Swelling in hands and feet
Disease from spondylitis
- Slip disk Sciatica
- Vertigo
- Migraine
- Effects on the Nervous System
Spondylitis: Treatment
Here are some yoga poses that may help relieve pain:
- Child pose
- Bridge pose
- Cobra pose
- Locust pose
- Mountain pose
- Cat pose
- Cow pose
- Staff pose
Home remedies for Sciatica Pain
- Drink hot turmeric milk and honey
- Apply turmeric and coconut oil paste
- Drink ginger tea with honey
- Massage your back with sesame oil
Other preventions
- Keep neck straight while sitting
- Sleep on a cot instead of a soft mattress
- Take vitamin D calcium diet
- Avoid smoking-alcohol
- Do yoga daily for neck
- Do not work with the laptop on your lap,
- Use a desk or table while working,
- Keep your back straight, do not slouch your shoulders
- Take a break of 5 minutes every 1 hour
- Exercise
