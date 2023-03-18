Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Seven home remedies for cough during pregnancy: Natural ways to find relief

Pregnant woman catching a cold or cough can make her feel uncomfortable and restless. It can also lead to complications during pregnancy, such as premature labor, weakened pelvic muscles, and even miscarriage in rare cases. Frequent coughing can also reduce the oxygen supply to the baby, leading to complications such as fetal distress, preterm birth, or low birth weight.

Luckily, there are several natural remedies available that can help alleviate coughing without any negative impact on the baby. Here is a list of seven such remedies that can help pregnant women relieve cough symptoms.

Honey: Honey is good for treating coughs since it reduces inflammation and acts as a natural cough suppressant. Simply mix a tablespoon of honey with warm water or tea to soothe a sore throat and lessen coughing.

Saltwater gargles: Gargling with warm salt water can reduce inflammation and soothe a sore throat. It also has antimicrobial properties that can help break up mucus and reduce coughing.

Steam inhalation: Breathing in steam can help to loosen mucus, which can make coughing easier. It may be helpful to add eucalyptus oil to the water for extra relief.

Ginger tea: Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help reduce coughing and soothe the throat. To make ginger tea, slice a few pieces of fresh ginger and add them to boiling water. Allow the mixture to simmer for a few minutes before straining it. Add a tablespoon of honey to the tea for added sweetness and extra relief.

Chicken soup: Chicken soup has properties that can help alleviate coughing by reducing inflammation in the throat and airways. This makes it an effective remedy for coughing due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C, good for boosting the immune system , can help fight infections that cause coughing. Eating foods that are rich in vitamin C or taking supplements can help ease coughs during pregnancy.

Rest: Taking rest is crucial during pregnancy to help the body heal and reduce the intensity of coughing. It's essential to get enough sleep and take breaks in between to avoid tiredness and fatigue.

There are safe and effective natural remedies to alleviate coughing during pregnancy. Additionally, taking preventive measures such as staying hydrated, avoiding triggers, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help to minimize the risk of developing a cough in the first place.

