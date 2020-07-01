Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIZORGOPAINMANAGEMENTCLINIC Saluting the doctors of Ancient India on National Doctor’s Day

This year doctors have been played a critical role as warriors being on the forefront of the fight against the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In this fight, there had been lots of ups and downs for the medical practitioners either personally or professionally. Today on the National Doctor's day, some of the doctors who have been on the forefront in this situation shared their views with India TV.

The doctors are bearing the onslaught of this infection directly. Healthcare personnel are under tremendous physical and mental stress. Apart from their health, they are concerned about transmitting the infection back to their homes, to their families and friends. It is important to realize that the pandemic of COVID-19 has initially happened in well-developed countries that have achieved the so-called health transition. However, the virus does not differentiate between rich-poor or rural-urban dichotomies. The existing healthcare infrastructure and delivery system have already been facing challenges of accessibility and affordability. This COVID-19 pandemic will further overwhelm the already overburdened personnel working in the healthcare sector.

“People have no reason to take for granted that there will be doctors when they need them. Myself as a healthcare professional, willing to care for COVID19 patients, expect them to be grateful for the risk and sacrifice we are taking,” said Dr. Reddy Krishna Bharadwaj, Rajahmundry

Dr.Inder Maurya said: On National Doctor’s day, I would firstly like to congratulate the COVID Warriors who are at the forefront of this pandemic. There are reports that even without proper protective equipment, our doctors are working relentlessly and selflessly for the countless patients ailing from the virus in the country today. We have had instances where the doctors and our healthcare staff have even sacrificed their salaries, yet have hardly protested enough. Looking at the rising cases, on this day, I hope and implore everyone in the fraternity and the GOI to work towards the betterment of the public healthcare infrastructure of our country. Compare the same with US and UK and you would find glaring gaps. These gaps both systemic & bureaucratic need to be filled and there is a huge requirement of public-private partnerships. While as a country we are fighting hard the COVID battle, these gaps are now apparent and resolution of the same is a matter of urgency. The best tribute that our COVID warriors would really receive on this day, is the best health infrastructure that would be a shining example in the world, which could give them strength and wings to innovate and serve the people of India better.

CoVID-19 pandemic has, probably for the first time, made you question if you should really commit to becoming a doctor. In the scheme of things, is being a doctor worth it? Why am I risking my family's life?

As physicians, your patients look to you for compassionate, ethical, sound, and clinical support. Yet, you have to adapt to many different patients, caregivers, and colleagues each day. In the face of their adversities, you are the one who helps improve their lives and restore their faith in the greater system of care. This comes with great responsibility and stress, as well as profound significance.

But, I end up asking myself, what about you? Where do you rate yourself as a priority when it comes to your self-care and achieving peace and fulfillment? Do you believe that who you are everyday matters? What are your unique powers and gifts that make you an excellent care provider? What has kept you here all of this time?

“My overt purpose for practicing has a deeper sense of emotional attachment and the understanding of my patients. This pushes me to new horizons every day, whatever challenge fall upon me,” says. Dr Deepak Verma, Internal Medicine, Ghaziabad

“My job as a fertility specialist is the adrenaline which kicks starts each day. Every couple who comes to our center - gives us an opportunity to help them. Trust is the biggest blessing any doctor can have, and it helps us deal with any challenge with commitment and enthusiasm. Covid-19 has added responsibilities and instilled fear in many. My duty now encompasses safety- keeping my staff and patients safe. It has been a difficult exercise but nevertheless possible. With strict discipline when it comes to social distancing, wearing masks, and careful hygiene it is possible for every one of us to stay safe and keep our elders safe. This pandemic will pass soon. Until then, let's all stay positive and strong,” said Dr Vani.

“I am personally glad that this day, is now mainstream. We are paying a huge price for it, but definitely, all our COVID warriors, the healthcare professionals and the medical staff need to be applauded for the commendable work they are doing in battling this invisible enemy. On this day, I would also like to remember the doctors of ancient India, who gave us the science to be resilient and strengthen our immunity, a science, which is mostly our contribution to the world with Ayurveda – the science of longevity; Yoga – the science of holistic health; Siddha – the science of natural ingredients and much more. In fact, the Ayurveda system of medicines, using herbs and other herbal components to cure ailments have become the foundation on which the modern science of phytomedicines has been laid. On this day, I would personally like all of us Indians to remember this and be proud of our specific contribution towards the science of immunity which could be a boon to mankind, if understood and practiced more mainstream than before,” said Chintan Gandhi who is associated with a medical facility.

