Rolled oats vs Steel-Cut oats: Which is better?

Whenever you search for a breakfast option, oats must come to your mind. But there are different types of oats like rolled oats, steel cut, quick oats, etc. So let us know about these oats and how healthy they are. Fiber-rich oats are a good source of protein. They are also rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Not only this, they are gluten-free so they are a better option for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. People with celiac disease should therefore choose certified gluten-free oats. Today we will talk about the two most popular types of oats and know which one is more healthy among rolled oats and steel-cut oats.

What Is Rolled Oats?

These oats are made traditionally and to make them, the oats groats are first boiled and then formed into a bunch and rolled. Due to this process, healthy oil remains in the oats, and due to this, they can remain healthy and fresh for a long time. These oats get cooked very well. Most of the popular brands of oats available in the market are rolled oats.

What Are Steel Cut Oats?

Steel-cut oats are made from whole oat groats. Oat groats are what is left over when harvesting oats. After the oats are harvested, they are cut into two to three pieces with a sharp metal blade. After this, it is named steel-cut oats. It has more fiber in it, hence it is capable of filling the stomach more. These processes are also very short and they take the longest time to digest. That is why their glycemic index is also low. This means it does not increase your blood sugar level rapidly.

Which Oat Is More Healthy?

Steel-cut oats have high fiber content and have low glycemic index which makes it a good and healthy option for diabetes patients also. Although there is not much nutritional difference between the three types of oats all three can provide you with complete nutrition. But still, if you have to choose between texture or cooking time then you can choose steel cut.

