Superfood Salmon: 7 nutritional wonders of Rawas

Superfood: In the realm of superfoods, salmon, particularly the variety known as Rawas, stands out as a powerhouse of nutritional benefits. Packed with essential nutrients, Rawas offers much more than just a delectable taste.

Let's take a look into the surprising benefits that make Rawas or Salmon a superfood

Rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Rawas is a stellar source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for heart health. These fatty acids help in lowering the risk of heart disease, reducing inflammation, and supporting overall cardiovascular health. Protein Powerhouse: If you want a tasty way to boost your protein intake, consider adding Rawas to your meals as it is a source of top-notch protein. This protein is great for repairing muscles, supporting your immune system, and keeping your skin and hair healthy. Brain Boost: The omega-3 fatty acids found in Rawas aren't just good for the heart; they also promote brain health. Regular consumption has been linked to improved cognitive function and a lower risk of age-related cognitive decline. Vitamin D Delight: Rawas is a natural source of vitamin D, crucial for maintaining strong bones and a healthy immune system. Adequate vitamin D intake is also associated with a reduced risk of certain chronic diseases. Antioxidant Armour: Salmon contains antioxidants like astaxanthin, which contribute to its vibrant pink colour. These antioxidants help combat oxidative stress in the body, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Supports Eye Health: The presence of omega-3 fatty acids, specifically DHA, in Rawas, makes it good for eye health. Regular consumption may help protect against age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision impairment. Mood Enhancer: Owing to Omega-3, Salmon or Rawas has also been associated with improved mood and a reduced risk of depression, making it a delicious addition to a well-balanced diet that supports mental well-being.

