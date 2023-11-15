Superfood Salmon: 7 nutritional wonders of Rawas

Superfood: In the realm of superfoods, salmon, particularly the variety known as Rawas, stands out as a powerhouse of nutritional benefits. Packed with essential nutrients, Rawas offers much more than just a delectable taste.
Let's take a look into the surprising benefits that make Rawas or Salmon a superfood
- Rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Rawas is a stellar source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for heart health. These fatty acids help in lowering the risk of heart disease, reducing inflammation, and supporting overall cardiovascular health.
- Protein Powerhouse: If you want a tasty way to boost your protein intake, consider adding Rawas to your meals as it is a source of top-notch protein. This protein is great for repairing muscles, supporting your immune system, and keeping your skin and hair healthy.
- Brain Boost: The omega-3 fatty acids found in Rawas aren't just good for the heart; they also promote brain health. Regular consumption has been linked to improved cognitive function and a lower risk of age-related cognitive decline.
- Vitamin D Delight: Rawas is a natural source of vitamin D, crucial for maintaining strong bones and a healthy immune system. Adequate vitamin D intake is also associated with a reduced risk of certain chronic diseases.
- Antioxidant Armour: Salmon contains antioxidants like astaxanthin, which contribute to its vibrant pink colour. These antioxidants help combat oxidative stress in the body, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
- Supports Eye Health: The presence of omega-3 fatty acids, specifically DHA, in Rawas, makes it good for eye health. Regular consumption may help protect against age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision impairment.
- Mood Enhancer: Owing to Omega-3, Salmon or Rawas has also been associated with improved mood and a reduced risk of depression, making it a delicious addition to a well-balanced diet that supports mental well-being.