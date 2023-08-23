Rheumatoid Arthritis: Know symptoms, causes and prevention tips of the chronic inflammatory disorder

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the symptoms, causes and prevention tips of Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a painful and debilitating chronic inflammatory disorder that affects the joints and other tissue of the body. It is most common in adults over the age of 40. RA affects people of any gender, race, or socioeconomic status, however, women are two to three times more likely to be affected than men.

The cause of Rheumatoid Arthritis is not well understood, but it is thought to be caused by a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. There is some evidence that suggests a link between Rheumatoid Arthritis and smoking, obesity, and stress. Additionally, those who have a family history of RA are at an increased risk for developing it as well.

The primary symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis include joint pain and stiffness, swelling in and around the joints, difficulty gripping items with the hands, fatigue, and fever. In some cases, RA can also cause damage to organs such as the lungs, heart, and eyes. If you experience any of these symptoms or suspect you may have RA, it is important to visit your doctor for diagnosis and treatment.

Fortunately, there are treatments available to help manage symptoms and reduce the progression of RA. The most common treatments include medications such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), and biologics. Other treatments such as physical therapy, exercise, lifestyle changes (such as quitting smoking or losing weight), and relaxation techniques can also help reduce pain and stiffness caused by RA.

In addition to treatment, there are also several prevention tips that can help reduce your risk of developing RA or reduce its progression if you have already been diagnosed. These tips include:

Eating a healthy diet: A balanced diet full of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can help reduce inflammation in the body and prevent or reduce symptoms of RA.

Avoiding smoking: Smoking has been linked to an increased risk of developing RA. Quitting smoking is one of the best ways to protect yourself from this serious condition.

Staying active: Regular exercise can help maintain strong muscles and bones which can help reduce pain and stiffness associated with RA.

Managing stress: Stress has been linked to an increased risk of developing RA so it’s important to find ways to manage stress levels such as yoga, meditation, or taking time for yourself when necessary.

Limiting alcohol intake: Excessive alcohol consumption has been linked to an increased risk for developing RA so it’s important to limit your alcohol intake if you want to stay healthy.

Living with Rheumatoid Arthritis can be difficult but there are treatments available that can help manage symptoms and prevent further damage. Additionally, following the tips above can help reduce your risk of developing RA or reduce its progression if you have already been diagnosed. Remember that you are not alone. There are many resources available that can provide support and advice on how to manage your condition and keep living life to its fullest.

