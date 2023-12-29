Reduces risk of cancer and diabetes: Know about 7 lesser known benefits of pink guava

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 7 lesser Known benefits of pink guava

Many fruits available in winter are not only tasty but also beneficial for health. Pink guava is one of these fruits, which is the favorite fruit of many people. Eating it provides many health benefits. Many nutrients are found in it, which help in providing relief from many health-related problems. Generally, two types of guavas are found. One is white on the inside and the other is red or pink on the inside. Both guavas are very beneficial for health.

However, eating red guava provides more health benefits. If you are also fond of eating guava and often buy pink guava know about its lesser-known benefits here:

Beneficial for diabetes: This type of guava contains abundant amounts of fiber and water. This is the reason why it proves to be a good fruit for people with diabetes. It also reduces gastric problems and helps avoid blood glucose spikes. Reduces risk of cancer: Pink guava contains antioxidants that can help prevent the growth of cancer cells. Increases immunity: Pink guava is rich in Vitamin C, which is beneficial for healthy skin. It also boosts the immune system and helps in quick wound healing. Helpful in weight loss: It contains high amounts of water and fiber content as well as other nutrients, making it a great option for people looking to lose weight. Reduces bad cholesterol: Pink guava contains insoluble fiber as well as many other types of fiber, which helps in reducing the level of LDL or bad cholesterol. Protects skin from damage: Antioxidants, beta-carotene, and lycopene are found in abundance in pink guava, which helps in fighting the free radicals present in our body. It protects the skin from damage and slows down the aging process. Controls blood pressure: Pink guava is also rich in potassium. Because of this, it also plays an important role in controlling blood pressure and ensures proper functioning of nerve signaling and muscle contraction.

