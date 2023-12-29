Superfood Egg: Know THESE 5 benefits of Anda

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know these benefits of Eggs

For centuries, the humble egg has been a breakfast staple, a culinary chameleon, and a source of protein for people around the world. But beyond its familiar sunny-side-up form, the egg holds a treasure trove of nutrients that earn it the title of a "superfood." In India, where the egg is lovingly called "anda," its benefits extend far beyond a delicious omelette. Here are 5 remarkable health benefits associated with the consumption of eggs.

Protein prowess:

Eggs are renowned for their exceptional protein content. With all the essential amino acids needed for bodily functions, they stand out as a complete protein source. One whole egg provides nearly 25% of your daily protein requirement. Proteins play a crucial role in tissue repair, muscle building, and the overall maintenance of a healthy body.

A bounty of vitamins and minerals:

Beyond protein, eggs are a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals. Vitamin A, vital for skin health; vitamin B12, crucial for nerve function; vitamin D, supporting bone health; iron, necessary for oxygen transport; and selenium, an antioxidant, collectively contribute to a robust immune system and overall healthy body.

Choline for brain health:

Abundant in eggs, choline is a nutrient essential for brain health. It aids in the production of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in various cognitive functions. Particularly important during pregnancy, choline supports fetal brain development, emphasizing the holistic benefits of incorporating eggs into the diet.

Heart-healthy fats:

Guardian of eye health:

Lutein and zeaxanthin, powerful antioxidants found in eggs, play a pivotal role in maintaining eye health. These compounds protect the eyes from harmful light waves, reducing the risk of age-related macular degeneration and cataracts. Eggs emerge as a natural shield for vision.

