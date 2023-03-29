Purple day of epilepsy: Four symptoms that indicate epilepsy in dogs; tips to cure

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Four symptoms that indicate epilepsy in dogs

The Purple Day of Epilepsy is celebrated to increase awareness about epilepsy and take care of animals who are coping with this disorder. Canine epilepsy is a severe health concern that may result in seizures, loss of awareness, and potentially fatal consequences. Recognizing the indications of epilepsy in dogs is essential to managing the condition and administering appropriate treatment.

Here are some symptoms seen in dogs that indicate epilepsy:

1. Seizures: Seizures are the most prevalent sign of epilepsy in dogs. They can last a few seconds to several minutes and cause your dog to lose consciousness. Dogs during seizures may experience convulsions, muscle twitching, and drooling.

2. Loss of consciousness: During a seizure, dogs are likely to become unconscious. After the seizure subsides, it is important to keep the dog calm and closely observe its behavior.

3. Changes in behavior: Epilepsy can have an impact on the behavior of dogs, leading to noticeable changes such as increased anxiety, agitation, or a withdrawn and unresponsive demeanor.

4. Loss of bladder or bowel control: One of the possible effects of a seizure in dogs is a loss of bladder or bowel control. To ensure the dog's well-being, it is important to provide it with a clean and comfortable place to rest. This can help the dog feel more at ease and reduce stress for the owner.

How can you cure epilepsy in dogs?

Till date, there is no proper cure of epilepsy in dogs. However, pet owners can follow some of the guidelines mentioned below to improve the dog’s quality of life:

Maintain a journal to record your dog's seizures and symptoms and identify potential triggers.

Reduce stress and anxiety by maintaining a stable routine and environment.

Prevent potential triggers, such as exposure to loud noises or flashing lights

A well-balanced diet and sufficient exercise is also essential in promoting good health for dogs with epilepsy.

Epilepsy can be a significant health concern for dogs that requires appropriate treatment and management. If any of the symptoms discussed above are observed, it is crucial to seek the advice of a veterinarian to identify the root cause and devise a suitable treatment regimen. With proper care and management, dogs with epilepsy can enjoy a fulfilling and healthy life.

