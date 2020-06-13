Mud Bath Therapy: Swami Ramdev shares health benefits

It is said that natural processes are the best to heal age-old problems. According to Swami Ramdev, mud therapy is one process which helps to get rid of many skin related problems. It is a very important type of naturopathy which helps soothe the body.

Mud Bath Therapy Health Benefits

Beneficial for heart diseases

Remove chronic skin problems

Helps treating Arthritis disease

Get rid of chronic constipation disease

Eliminate acidity problems

Get rid of colitis, Blood Pressure problem

Helps control sugar levels

Get rid of Pimples

Make the skin glow

Help to detox the face

Help to reduce intestinal heat

What type of soil should be used

Swami Ramdev shares clay should be used for effective health benefits. This soil is found under a tree standing for thousands of years where no chemicals have ever been used.

Do these pranayamas with mud bath

According to Swami Ramdev, it is necessary to do pranayamas after taking a mud bath. It helps maintain the overall health of the body and prevents many diseases. With this, the senses of the body, the mind, and the soul are purified. He suggests doing pranayamas like Bhastrika for five minutes, Kapalabhati for ten minutes, Surya Namaskar etc.

Method of mud bath

According to Swami Ramdev, first, the whole body should be well coated with mud. If you have pain in your body, put pain-relieving oil in the soil. Do pranayamas after applying it well on your body. You can keep the soil for half an hour. After Pranayamas take a bath with clean water, followed by a steam bath. Massage your body at the end.

