Mental health condition is a sign of weakness- Myth or Fact? Expert explains

Mental health in the present times has become a priority for people across age groups and social strata. Often at times, it is taboo, even in our inner, most comforting circle. In many real-life instances, we have seen that mental health issues have no face- a seemingly happy-go-lucky person with a coterie of friends and a loving family around suffers through some sort of trauma.

Depression is one of the common mental health conditions resulting from a complex interaction of social, psychological, and biological factors. Young adults may also experience depression or anxiety for no reason that can be easily identified, says a study based on UNICEF and the World Health Organization's Teacher’s Guide to the Magnificent Mei and Friends Comic Series.

Dispelling myths about mental health can help break the stigma and create a culture that encourages people of any age to seek support when they need it. Following are seven common misconceptions about mental health:

1. Myth: If a person has a mental health condition, it means the person has low intelligence.

Fact: Mental illness, like physical illness, can affect anyone regardless of intelligence, social class, or income level.

2. Myth: You only need to take care of your mental health if you have a mental health condition.

Fact: Everyone can benefit from taking active steps to promote their well-being and improve their mental health. Similarly, everyone can take active steps and engage in healthy habits to optimise their physical health.

3. Myth: Poor mental health is not a big issue for teenagers. They just have mood swings caused by hormonal fluctuations and act out due to a desire for attention.

Fact: Teenagers often have mood swings, but that does not mean that adolescents may not also struggle with their mental health. Fourteen per cent of the world’s adolescents experience mental-health problems. Globally, among those aged 10–15, suicide is the fifth most prevalent cause of death, and for adolescents aged 15–19 it is the fourth most common cause. Half of all mental health conditions start by the age of 14.

4. Myth: Nothing can be done to protect people from developing mental health conditions.

5. Myth: A mental health condition is a sign of weakness; if the person were stronger, they would not have this condition.

Fact: Mental condition can deteriorate despite how good someone's life appears at face value. Such issues can affect anyone regardless of their physical and mental prowess.

6. Myth: Adolescents who get good grades and have a lot of friends will not have mental health conditions because they have nothing to be depressed about.

Fact: Young people doing well in school may feel pressure to succeed, which can cause anxiety, or they may have challenges at home.

7. Myth: Bad parenting causes mental conditions.

Fact: Socio-economic factors like, poverty, unemployment, and exposure to violence, migration, and other adverse circumstances and events could also aggravate mental health issues.

The ability to overcome adversity relies on a combination of protective factors, and neither environmental nor individual stressors alone will necessarily result in mental health problems.

A mental health condition has nothing to do with being weak or lacking willpower. It is not a condition people choose to have or not have. In fact, recognizing the need to accept help for a mental health condition requires great strength and courage. Anyone can develop a mental health condition.

Many factors can protect people from developing mental health conditions, including strengthening social and emotional skills, seeking help and support early on, developing supportive, loving, warm family relationships, and having a positive environment and healthy sleep patterns.

(This article is attributed to Richa Vashista, Chief Mental Health Expert, AtEase)

