Men's Mental Health Awareness Month: 5 yoga poses for their mental wellbeing

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Yoga poses for men's mental wellbeing

When it comes to mental health, we often think about women as they are more vocal about the issue whereas men keep it to themselves because while growing up they are being taught to suppress their emotions and never acknowledge their weaknesses. Due to patriarchal conditions since childhood, they never accept that they are in distress, which severely affects their mental health.

However, things are changing with time, few men are coming out in the open to discuss mental health issues but still, there is a lot of work to be done. To encourage men to seek help whenever they need it and promote understanding about men's mental health, the month of June has been dedicated to raising awareness and addressing the concern. However, there are various ways to heal men's mental health but practicing Yoga can prove to be best for their mental well-being. There are five yoga poses that can keep their mind at peace.

Uttanasana (The Standing-Forward Fold)

To keep stress at bay and to sleep better, men must practice this amazing yoga pose in the morning. This pose will help to release the tension they carry throughout the day while being at work.

Virabhadrasana (The Warrior I Pose)

This pose helps the body to breathe better as it opens up the tighter areas. To stretch out the shoulders and hips, this pose can be extremely beneficial. It also helps to build courage.

Navasna (The Boat Pose)

We tend to overeat due to stress. So, to change the habit of overeating one must practice this yoga pose as it helps to reduce tension in the pelvic region which helps a person to eat mindfully.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog)

This particular pose helps to relax the body. So, whenever a man feel low, he must practice downward facing dog pose for few minutes to release the stress.

Urdhva Mukha Svanasana (Upward Facing Dog)

After a long day at work, this upward facing dog pose can prove to be the best for releasing all the emotions caught up inside. This pose is best for opening chest, hips and back.

Latest Health News