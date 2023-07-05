PM Modi thanks CM Dhami for Kafal: Know about Uttarakhand's wild fruit, its health benefits and uses

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kafal: The wild fruit from Uttarakhand is loaded with health benefits.

Kafal, also known as Bayberry is a delectable fruit native to the state of Uttarakhand in India. It is small in size and has a sweet and mildly tart flavour. It has been used for centuries in traditional medicine for its many health benefits and is a popular ingredient in traditional recipes. Today, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for presenting a kafal fruit basket. In the letter, PM Modi mentioned that 'Kafal' is ingrained in the culture of Uttarakhand, and its mention is also found in folk songs in the region. He has also mentioned that he is happy that the fruit is providing economic strength to the local people due to its increased demand.

The fruit is loaded with several medicinal properties. The wild fruit can be seen in the dense forest regions of Uttarakhand. When people from other parts of India enjoy mangoes during summer, people from Uttarakhand enjoy kafal. They buy it in large quantities but the self-life of the fruit is just two days. However, if you enjoy it fresh or dried, cooked in curries, or brewed into a beverage, there are so many ways to enjoy the wild fruit from Uttarakhand.

Check out the health benefits, uses, and other facts of Kafal:

Kafal is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, potassium, and zinc. It is also rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce inflammation and pain throughout the body. Additionally, kafal has been known to reduce cholesterol levels, improve digestion, and boost the immune system.

It can be eaten fresh or dried. It can also be used to make jams, jellies, chutneys, pickles, and preserves. The fruit can be used in sweet and savory dishes alike. For instance, it can be added to salads or used to top desserts such as ice cream or frozen yogurt. It can also be cooked into curries or served with rice or other grains.

The fruit can also be used to make a unique beverage called kafal panna, which is made by boiling the fruit in water with sugar, cardamom, and other spices. This drink is said to be beneficial for digestion and can even act as an aphrodisiac.

The leaves of the kafal plant can also be used medicinally. They are known to have antifungal properties and are often used in Ayurvedic treatments for various skin ailments, including eczema, psoriasis, and boils. The leaves are also believed to help improve overall health by boosting immunity and fighting inflammation.

