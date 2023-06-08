Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is adding salt in fruit salad harmful? Find out

Everyone is aware of the benefits of eating fruits for health. Fruits give the body elements like vitamins, minerals, and fibre, which boost immunity. The body has the capacity to combat diseases if its immunity and metabolism are strong. However, if you have a habit of salting your fruit, stop it right away. Consuming fruits with salt or chaat masala will make them taste better, but the body won't benefit at all from doing so. Not only that, but eating fruits with salt provides a feast for numerous diseases.

Disadvantages of sprinkling salt on fruits:

Sprinkling salt on fruits and eating them destroys their nutrients. Consumption of salt along with fruits also leads to kidney related diseases.

You can become a victim of an allergy by adding salt to fruits, which can also cause swelling in the body.

If you have high blood pressure, never make the mistake of eating fruits with salt. Doing this can increase your blood pressure.

Heart patients should also not eat salt with fruits at all. As soon as salt is put on the fruit, the water starts coming out. Which reduces the nutrition of fruits.

How to eat fruits:

While eating fruits, keep in mind that you should eat only one fruit at a time.

If you like to eat fruit chaat, make a salad of sweet or sour fruits only.

Sour and sweet fruit salads should not be eaten together.

Fruits should be eaten within an hour of cutting.

Nutrients start decreasing even in fruits kept for a long time.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice)

Also read: Did you know highest rate of heart attacks happens on a Monday? Find out why

Also read: NEVER eat these eat food items raw: From potatoes to rajma

Latest Health News