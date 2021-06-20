Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VLADKASKOWRONOVA International Yoga Day 2021: Correct way to do Surya namaskar or Sun salutation and its benefits

Just a day left for International Yoga Day 2021 and people have already started talking about the importance of yogasanas and pranayams. Not only this but many celebs as well are sharing their fitness inspiration story on social media. It has come to light that everyone's favourite yogasana is none other than surya namaskar or sun salutation. Done in order to pay respect, this particular yoga asana is helpful in keeping you fit and healthy and keeps you away from all kinds of diseases. Not only this but yoga guru Swami Ramdev has revealed that doing surya namaskar 24 times in a day can help you burn around 400 calories. It releases the stress from your body but also relax your mind as well. However, one should make sure that they are performing the 12 asanas in perfect posture.

Yoga poses included in Surya namaskar

Step 1: Prayer Pose (Pranamasana)

Step 2: Raised arms Pose (Hastottanasana)

Step 3: Standing Forward Bend (Hasta Padasana)

Step 4: Equestrian Pose (Ashwa Sanchalanasana)

Step 5: Staff Pose (Dandasana)

Step 6: Salute with Eight parts(Ashtanga Namaskar)

Step 7: Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Step 8: Downward Facing Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Step 9: Equestrian Pose (Ashwa Sanchalanasana)

Step 10: Hand to Foot Pose (Hasta Padasana)

Step 11: Raise arm Pose (Hasta Uttanasana)

Step 12: Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

