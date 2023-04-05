Intermittent fasting: Here are some surprising benefits of this diet plan

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Intermittent fasting: Here are some surprising benefits

Intermittent fasting has become increasingly popular over the past few years as a way to enhance overall health and wellness. While many people initially turn to intermittent fasting as a weight loss tool, the practice actually offers numerous other surprising benefits.

Here are a few benefits of intermittent fasting:

Improve brain function: Intermittent fasting can improve brain function and productivity. Fasting can increase levels of Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF), a protein that is important for learning and memory. Additionally, fasting has been found to increase the production of new nerve cells, which can improve cognitive function and protect against age-related decline.

Anti-aging effects: By reducing oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, fasting can help to slow down the ageing process at a cellular level. This can lead to a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and heart disease.

Gut health: Fasting has been found to increase the diversity of gut bacteria, which is important for maintaining digestive health. Additionally, intermittent fasting has been shown to decrease intestinal inflammation and improve the integrity of the gut lining, which can reduce the risk of conditions such as leaky gut syndrome.

Mental health: By improving brain function and reducing inflammation in the body, fasting can help to alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety. Additionally, fasting has been shown to increase the production of hormones such as serotonin and norepinephrine, which are important for regulating mood.

However, it is important to note that intermittent fasting is not suitable for everyone, particularly those with certain medical conditions or who are pregnant or breastfeeding. As with any dietary change, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting an intermittent fasting regimen.

Latest Health News