Health benefits of haldi chai: How to make this special herbal tea

Haldi chai, also known as turmeric tea, is a monsoon-special herbal tea that offers a plethora of health benefits. This golden tea is a combination of aromatic spices, including turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon, blended with black tea and milk. Here are some of the health benefits of haldi chai and a simple recipe to make this delicious and healthy beverage.

Boosts Immunity

Turmeric is a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent that helps boost the immune system. The addition of ginger in haldi chai also enhances the immune system and helps fight off infections.

Anti-inflammatory Properties

Haldi chai's anti-inflammatory properties help reduce inflammation in the body, making it an excellent remedy for conditions like arthritis, asthma, and other inflammatory conditions.

Improves Digestion

Ginger, a key ingredient in haldi chai, aids digestion by reducing bloating, nausea, and other digestive problems. Turmeric also helps improve digestion by stimulating the production of bile.

Reduces Cholesterol

Haldi chai's ingredients have been shown to reduce bad cholesterol levels in the body, helping to lower the risk of heart disease.

Improves Mental Health

Haldi chai's ingredients, such as turmeric and cinnamon, have been found to improve brain function and enhance mood, making it an excellent drink for mental health.

Recipe for Haldi Chai:

Ingredients:

1. 2 cups water

2. 1 cinnamon stick

3. 1 teaspoon grated ginger

4. 1 teaspoon grated turmeric

5. 2-3 black tea bags

6. 1 cup milk

7. Honey or jaggery, to taste

Instructions:

1. In a saucepan, bring water to a boil.

2. Add cinnamon, ginger, and turmeric to the water and let it boil for 2-3 minutes.

3. Add black tea bags to the water and let it brew for 2-3 minutes.

4. Add milk to the saucepan and bring it to a boil.

5. Switch off the stove and pour the tea through a strainer into the cups.

6. Add honey or jaggery to taste.

So, try out this simple recipe and enjoy the health benefits of haldi chai.

