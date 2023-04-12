Wednesday, April 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Health benefits of haldi chai: How to make this special herbal tea

Health benefits of haldi chai: How to make this special herbal tea

Haldi chai is a delicious and healthy drink that offers numerous health benefits. With its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immune-boosting properties, it is an excellent drink to enjoy during this season.

India TV Health Desk Edited By: India TV Health Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2023 11:52 IST
Health benefits of haldi chai
Image Source : FREEPIK Health benefits of haldi chai: How to make this monsoon-special herbal tea

Haldi chai, also known as turmeric tea, is a monsoon-special herbal tea that offers a plethora of health benefits. This golden tea is a combination of aromatic spices, including turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon, blended with black tea and milk. Here are some of the health benefits of haldi chai and a simple recipe to make this delicious and healthy beverage.

Boosts Immunity

Turmeric is a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent that helps boost the immune system. The addition of ginger in haldi chai also enhances the immune system and helps fight off infections.

Anti-inflammatory Properties
Haldi chai's anti-inflammatory properties help reduce inflammation in the body, making it an excellent remedy for conditions like arthritis, asthma, and other inflammatory conditions.

Improves Digestion
Ginger, a key ingredient in haldi chai, aids digestion by reducing bloating, nausea, and other digestive problems. Turmeric also helps improve digestion by stimulating the production of bile.

Reduces Cholesterol
Haldi chai's ingredients have been shown to reduce bad cholesterol levels in the body, helping to lower the risk of heart disease.

Improves Mental Health
Haldi chai's ingredients, such as turmeric and cinnamon, have been found to improve brain function and enhance mood, making it an excellent drink for mental health.

Recipe for Haldi Chai:

Ingredients:
1. 2 cups water
2. 1 cinnamon stick
3. 1 teaspoon grated ginger
4. 1 teaspoon grated turmeric
5. 2-3 black tea bags
6. 1 cup milk
7. Honey or jaggery, to taste

Instructions:
1. In a saucepan, bring water to a boil.
2. Add cinnamon, ginger, and turmeric to the water and let it boil for 2-3 minutes.
3. Add black tea bags to the water and let it brew for 2-3 minutes.
4. Add milk to the saucepan and bring it to a boil.
5. Switch off the stove and pour the tea through a strainer into the cups.
6. Add honey or jaggery to taste.

So, try out this simple recipe and enjoy the health benefits of haldi chai.

Latest Health News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Health

Top News

Related Health News

Latest News