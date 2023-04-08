Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Garlic: Side effects and foods to avoid while eating this versatile herb

For centuries, garlic has been utilized for its healing attributes, making it a versatile herb. It is a staple ingredient in many cuisines and has numerous health benefits. However, like any other herb, garlic also has some side effects that you should be aware of. Here are some of the side effects of garlic:

Bad breath:

Garlic contains a compound called allicin, which gives it its distinctive odor. When garlic is consumed, the allicin is metabolized and released into the bloodstream, causing bad breath.

Digestive problems:

Consuming garlic may lead to digestive issues, such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea. This is because garlic contains fructans, a type of carbohydrate that is difficult for some people to digest.

Skin irritation:

Applying garlic directly to the skin can cause irritation and redness. This is because garlic contains sulfur compounds that can be harsh on the skin.

Bleeding disorders:

Garlic can increase the risk of bleeding, especially in people with bleeding disorders or those taking blood-thinning medications. This is because garlic contains compounds that can thin the blood and interfere with clotting.

Allergic reactions:

Some people may be allergic to garlic, which can cause symptoms such as hives, swelling, and difficulty breathing. If you experience any of these symptoms after consuming garlic, seek medical attention immediately.

Interference with medications:

Garlic can interfere with some medications, including those used to treat HIV, cancer, and heart disease. It can also interact with blood-thinning medications, causing bleeding problems.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding:

Garlic is generally safe to consume during pregnancy and breastfeeding. However, consuming excessive amounts of garlic can cause digestive problems and may even lower milk production in breastfeeding mothers.

It is important to note that these side effects are generally associated with excessive garlic consumption or the use of garlic supplements. Consuming moderate amounts of garlic in your diet is generally safe and may even have health benefits.

While taking garlic, what are the things to avoid?

Horse chestnut

Turmeric

Clove

Ginger

Capsicum

By consuming garlic in moderation and talking to your healthcare provider before using supplements, you can enjoy the health benefits of garlic while minimizing its side effects.

