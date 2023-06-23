Exercising with blocked arteries can trigger stroke; warn Indian researchers

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Exercising can increase the risk of stroke in people who have blocked arteries.

We’ve all heard the old saying: “No pain, no gain.” It’s true that in order to stay healthy, we need to exercise and keep our bodies fit. However, there are times when exercising can be dangerous and even trigger a heart attack. This is particularly true if you have blocked arteries. According to a recent study published in the Physics of Fluids journal, doing workouts can increase the risk of stroke in a person who has blocked arteries. Now, Indian researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur have found that an increased heart rate while doing any form of exercise can raise the chance of stroke in people who have highly blocked carotid arteries. They also said that people with slightly blocked arteries can continue doing workouts to maintain healthy blood flow.

Blocked arteries can narrow or block blood flow to the heart muscle, and they increase the risk of a heart attack anytime you exercise. When you exercise, your body needs more oxygen, which is normally supplied by the blood vessels that feed the heart. If these arteries are blocked, the flow of oxygen may be restricted and can cause chest pain or even a heart attack.

So if you have blocked arteries, it’s important to understand the risks associated with exercise and take steps to reduce them. Before you start an exercise program, it’s important to get checked out by your doctor to make sure it’s safe for you to do so. Your doctor will perform tests that will determine if you have any risk factors that could increase your chances of having a heart attack while exercising.

Once you’ve been cleared by your doctor for exercise, it’s important to start slowly and gradually increase the intensity of your workouts over time. That way, your body can gradually become accustomed to the increased workload and reduce the risk of a heart attack or other complications. Also, be sure to warm up before and cool down after each workout. This will help your body adjust to the exercise and reduce stress on your heart.

In addition to these safety tips, it’s also important to pay attention to how your body is feeling when you exercise. If you experience any signs of discomfort – such as chest pain, shortness of breath or dizziness – then stop exercising immediately and seek medical attention right away. These are all signs that something is not right and could be indicative of a cardiac emergency.

Exercise can be an important part of maintaining good health, but it isn’t without risks. If you have blocked arteries, understanding these risks is essential in order to stay safe and reduce your chances of a heart attack while exercising.

