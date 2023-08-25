ET Healthcare Awards: Mahajan Imaging & Labs, famous chain of diagnostic centres, wins big

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mahajan Imaging & Labs, a famous chain of diagnostic centres, wins ET Health Awards 2023.

The healthcare industry has seen rapid growth and innovation in recent years, and 2023 is no exception. To acknowledge, recognise and showcase the great contributions of the leaders and movers from the healthcare sector, the Economic Times has organised the 3rd edition of the Healthcare Awards. They honoured some of the best and brightest in the industry, with Mahajan Imaging & Labs taking home the top prize. Mahajan Imaging & Labs is a well-known chain of diagnostic centres in North India. The owners of Mahajan Imaging & Labs are Dr Harsh Mahajan and his wife Ritu Mahajan.

They won Best Pathology Lab of the Year and Best Diagnostic Chain of North India awards. The awards recognise the contribution of businesses that have improved healthcare delivery in India. Mahajan Imaging & Labs has been selected due to its commitment to quality and innovation within the diagnostic sector. The company has also made strides in providing world-class patient care services that are accessible to all.

The awards are a testament to Mahajan Imaging & Labs’ ability to provide quality healthcare services at an affordable rate. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, the company has been able to reduce the cost of diagnostics while providing the best possible diagnosis to their patients.

In addition, the company has invested heavily in its staff in order to ensure that they are able to deliver the highest quality of service to their patients. All staff members are trained in medical technology and equipped with modern equipment so that they can provide accurate diagnosis and treatment options. The company also focuses on patient safety and satisfaction, which has enabled them to build a loyal customer base that trusts them for their care.

The award has been seen as a major milestone for Mahajan Imaging & Labs and is indicative of their commitment to delivering quality healthcare services to India’s population. This award not only serves as an acknowledgement of their success but also as an encouragement for other businesses within the healthcare sector to strive for excellence in providing quality healthcare services at an affordable cost.

Mahajan Imaging & Labs have set a benchmark within the industry and continues to be a leader when it comes to providing quality healthcare services. Their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction makes them a deserving recipient of the ET Healthcare Awards 2023.

Latest Health News