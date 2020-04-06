Image Source : INSTA/LUKE COUTINHO Early dinner, express gratitude: Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho suggests ancient wisdom to stay fit

People from around the globe are spending their time with family members as the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to sit back at home and stay indoors as the world battles with the deadly virus and its spread. As of now, the virus has already claimed the lives of several people globally and the need of the hour is to remain safe at home and prevent social distancing of all sorts. Amid the quaratine period, it is absolutely necessary to stay fit mentally and physically. Award winning lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho has suggsted some ancient wisdom that will help us in staying healthy for a log period of time.

Tracing back our roots and finding ways to becoming healthy is the need of the hour, says Luke Coutinho in his Facebook live session. First and foremost, he said that one must never bring shoes inside the house. It is to be remembered that shoes are a breeding ground for bacteria and virus as it is always in close contact with dirt and germs. These bacteria and viruses can be carried with you all the way home where you can infect not just your but your family as well.

Early dinner is another great way to keep yourself fit as it helps in good digestion and you wake up feeling fresh and energized the next morning. Also, Luke stressed on the importance of getting sunlight amid the lockdown as it helps in restoring all the essentail vitamins.