Do you know a glass of milk can give your skin glow? Know 5 other benefits

You must have heard your grandmother and mother advising you to drink milk daily as it contains many benefits. Milk is an excellent source of calcium and phosphorous that is utmost required for the development of a healthy living being. While the quantity of milk to be consumed should be consulted by the nutritionist, it is considered good to drink atleast a glass of milk daily. Besides this, from improving bone and teeth health, and cognitive health, a glass of milk is said to do wonders for your body.

As per the guidelines of the national dietary guidelines United States of America, adults should consume three cups or 732 mL/d of milk daily.

Benefits of milk:

1. Great source of calcium:

Dairy milk has about 300 milligrams of calcium per cup. Several health organizations have recommended that a person should consume 2–3 servings of dairy per day. This is enough to provide nutritional value to your bones. This is equivalent to two glasses of milk every day.

2. Reduces risk of obesity:

People who drink less fatty milk have less chance of adiposity which further helps prevent obesity. Out of 28, 18 studies have shown that children who consumed whole milk have a 40 percent lower risk of gaining weight or being obese.

3. Healthy teeth

Drinking milk helps make your teeth stronger and protects tooth enamel. It strengthens your tooth which helps keep the teeth stronger and healthier. The neutral pH of milk help in controlling bacteria. In fact, the phosphorus in the milk helps in maintaining tooth enamel.

4. Helps in preventing heartburn

Yes, it is correct that you can prevent heartburn but it depends on the varieties of milk that can ease your burn in the heart. Milk comes in different varieties---Whole milk which has 2% fat, skim, and non-fat milk. The fat can lead to acid reflux. Therefore, the best-recommended milk is cold milk as it can reduce acidity. Milk absorbs the acid formation and it can stop the reflux of the burning sensation in the gastric system.

5. Helps skin glow

Raw milk gives the best glow to your skin, as the beauty experts suggest. Raw milk contain vitamins B12, A, D, B6, biotin, calcium, protein, and other nutrients. It is the best ingredient to nourish your skin. You can apply milk on your face with a cotton ball. Rinse it well after keeping it for 15 minutes.

Therefore, it is advised to drink milk daily. But don't forget to take advice from the doctors because side- effects can lead to diarrhea or constipation as well.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

