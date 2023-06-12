Did you know Lychee seeds have health benefits: Know its nutritions, risks and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Health benefits of Lychee seeds

Known for their sweet and flowery flavor, lychees are typically eaten fresh and sometimes used in ice creams or processed into juice, wine, sherbert, and jelly. However, while we savour the juicy pulp, have you ever considered the potential hidden within the often-overlooked lychee seeds? It turns out that these seeds hold their own set of remarkable benefits. Lychee seeds have potent toxic compounds known as hypoglycin A, and its analog methylene cyclopropyl-glycine (MCPG), per the September 2017 ​Nutrients​ review. Eating lychee seeds could cause hypoglycemic encephalopathy, otherwise known as a coma induced by extremely low blood sugar.

Health benefits of lychee seeds

1. Cardiovascular health support

Research also suggests that lychee seed extracts might have positive effects on cardiovascular health. “These extracts have been found to regulate cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and promote healthy blood flow,” says Kaul. By incorporating lychee seed extracts into your diet or supplement routine, you may be able to mitigate the risk of developing heart disease and maintain a healthy cardiovascular system.

2. Improving insulin resistance

Insulin has a pivotal function in ensuring the homeostasis of energy metabolism through the coordination of the storage and utilization of fuel molecules in insulin-targeted organs (Castan-Laurell et al., 2012). Insulin resistance (IR) is a pathological condition defined by the inability of insulin to stimulate glucose disposal and is considered as a key player in the development of type 2 diabetes mellitus.

3. Antioxidant effect

Oxidative stress is induced by an imbalance between the production of free radicals and the antioxidant mechanisms, which is a well-known contributor to the pathogenesis and progression of diabetes via several molecular mechanisms, such as β-cell dysfunction and defects of the normal insulin signaling pathways.

4. Kidney Protection Effect

Diabetic kidney disease (DKD), a severe microvascular complication of diabetes, is the primary cause of end-stage renal failure and the single strongest predictor of mortality in diabetic patients. Strict glycemic management dramatically reduces DKD morbidity, which suggests that metabolic disorders resulting from hyperglycemia, including changes in energy utilization and mitochondrial damage, exert a critical role in the disease progression.

Side effects of Lychee seeds

Too many lychee seeds can lead to side effects in rare cases. Different people react differently to Some people may develop adverse reactions like

Skin itching

Swelling in the throat

Swelling of the lips

Urticaria (skin rash)

Loose motions

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

