Dengue cases rise in India amid heavy rain, here's how to safe

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here's how to be safe from dengue as the cases are increasing daily in India.

As monsoon season rolls in, so do the dreaded dengue cases in India. The number of cases of dengue has been steadily increasing in recent days, and the rainy season often brings with it an uptick in reported cases. With the number of cases on the rise, it’s important to take steps to protect yourself and your family from dengue.

Dengue is a viral infection that can be transmitted through mosquito bites. The most common symptoms of dengue include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, and rash. Other symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and loss of appetite. It’s important to note that dengue can be deadly if not treated properly and promptly.

There are several steps you can take to help protect yourself and your family from dengue. The most important step is to take steps to control mosquito populations in and around your home. This includes using mosquito nets or screens on windows and doors, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors, and using bug sprays or insect repellents when outside. You should also avoid standing water, which can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

In addition to controlling mosquito populations, it’s important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of dengue. If you develop any of the symptoms listed above, it’s important to seek medical attention as soon as possible to ensure proper treatment. You should also take steps to prevent dehydration by drinking plenty of fluids and getting plenty of rest during the course of your illness.

Finally, if you are travelling to an area where there is a higher risk of dengue, it’s important to take extra precautions such as wearing long-sleeved clothing or using mosquito nets when outdoors. It’s also a good idea to speak with your doctor before travelling so that you can discuss any potential risks associated with travelling to an area where there is a higher risk of dengue.

Latest Health News