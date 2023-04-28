Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Copper bottle or earthen pots: Drinking water from which utensil is beneficial

It is said that it is beneficial to drink water stored in copper bottles or in earthen pots. Both have their own advantages and disadvantages. Copper is a component in the body that helps make red blood cells (RBC's) and keeps nerve cells and the immune system healthy. It also helps in building collagen, bones, and tissues. On the other hand, earthen pots hydrate water properly, give a cooling effect and the drinking water is gentle on the throat when stored in a matka.

Here are the benefits of both-

Drinking water stored in Copper Bottles-

Copper is said to reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels as per the American Cancer Society research

It helps in the breakdown of food to make hemoglobin which helps the body absorb iron. This further prevents anemia.

Drinking water from a copper bottle assists in digestion and helps the cardiovascular system

Copper has a role to play in breaking down the fat stored in the body so drinking water from a copper bottle helps in weight loss

During summer, it helps keep the body cool and gives relief from congestion.

Drinking water stored in earthen post-

Earthen pot aka matka has cooling properties which is very beneficial during the summer. It keeps the body cool.

Water stored in matka is alkaline in nature which balances out the acidic foods we eat. Doing so, it balances the pH balance of the body.

Drinking clay pot water every day can boost metabolism and improves digestion

Due to its cooling effect, it protects the body from sunstroke, heatstroke and diarroeha due to stomach heat.

It is a natural purifier. The porous micro-texture blocks contaminants in the water

