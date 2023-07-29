Conjunctivitis: 5 effective tips to prevent eye flu during monsoon

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are 5 effective tips to prevent eye flu during monsoon.

Monsoon is here while it is a welcome relief from the scorching summer heat, the monsoon season also brings along with it certain health issues such as cold, flu, and eye flu. Eye flu, or conjunctivitis, is an inflammation of the conjunctiva (the thin membrane that covers the white part of the eye) that can cause redness and itchiness in the eyes. It can be caused by bacteria, allergens, or viruses and can be contagious in some cases.

Fortunately, there are certain home remedies you can follow to help prevent eye flu during this season. Here are 5 effective tips that may help prevent eye flu:

Proper Hygiene Habits: The most important step in preventing eye flu is to practice good hygiene habits such as washing your hands regularly, not touching your eyes with unwashed hands, and avoiding contact with people who have red or itchy eyes.

Wash Your Eyes: Wash your eyes with lukewarm water two to three times a day. This helps to flush out any potential irritants or allergens that might have gotten into the eyes and can also help reduce redness and itchiness.

Take a Vitamin C Supplement: Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps strengthen the body’s natural immune system and protect it from infection and inflammation. Taking a daily dosage of at least 500 mg of vitamin C may help protect you from getting eye flu during the monsoon season.

Avoid Unprotected Swimming: Swimming in unhygienic water can increase your risk of getting eye flu. Make sure you wear protective goggles if you’re planning on swimming during monsoon season to minimize your risk of infection.

Wear Sunglasses: Sunglasses help protect your eyes from dust, pollen, and other allergens that can cause eye flu during monsoon season. Make sure to invest in a good pair of sunglasses with UV protection for maximum protection.

