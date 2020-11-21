Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@YASMINKARACHIWALA Celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala shares pre- and post-workout diet tips

Fitness and food have a very special relationship. Food serves as fuel for your body and has a direct impact on how your body performs. Keeping this in mind, supplementing it with a healthy and nutritious diet is the key, says well-known fitness and celebrity Master Instructor Yasmin Karachiwala.

When it comes to working out, your diet will always play a crucial part. So, just like how it is important to stretch whilst you're working out to avoid injuries, what you eat before or after your workout also determines how effective your routine will be, she adds.

Yasmin says: "If you thought that eating before and after working out was all about gulping down a protein shake, you might want to give that a second thought."

She shares some recommendations of what you should include in your meal plan prior to and post your workout.

Pre-workout

For your body to perform well, you've got to fuel up-and that means eating the right foods before your workout. Not eating before a workout can result in low blood sugar, which leads to tiredness and fatigue. Ideally, you should fuel your body about 1 to 4 hours pre-workout, depending on how your body reacts and whatever works best for you.

Making small yet impactful changes to your diet can go a long way in building overall health and add value to your workout routine. Some food items that I would like to recommend are:

Almonds: Adding a handful of almonds to the diet is a good way to start, as they make for a nutritious snacking option, and eating them prior to your workout will energize you. Due to their nutrient composition, almonds are known to help with boosting energy. Moreover, almonds are rich in several nutrients such as Vitamin B2, magnesium, phosphorous etc. providing your body with the much-needed nutrition.

Top up a slice of wholegrain bread with some freshly cut avocadoes - this is a great source of carbohydrates and provides you with valuable healthy fat that gives you an energetic boost when carbohydrate depletion occurs.

Post-workout

After a workout, your body is depleted of all the good fuel that has been consumed and it's important to replenish your energy after working out. Consuming the right amount of carbohydrates and protein is especially important after a workout. By consuming particular nutrients after your workouts, you improve your body composition, performance, and overall recovery. Try incorporating the following food items to your post-workout regimen:

Oats topped with almonds: Oats are packed with fiber and provide you with sustained energy. They're perfect post a morning workout, cooked in water or skim milk, add a touch of honey for sweetness and top it up with some almonds. Almonds are a rich source of vitamin B2, a vitamin known for its role in energy production and reducing tiredness and fatigue, making them a tasty and healthy topping.

Quinoa: Protein post a workout is essential for good payoff, for your hard work. The carbohydrates in the quinoa will help restore glycogen levels and it's also loaded with protein. Mix it up with some veggies or grilled chicken to add to it.

So, for those who are heading back to the gym after almost seven months of them being shut or for those who have been working out at home, these diet tips will add onto your fitness journey to make you stronger, leaner, fitter, and healthier.