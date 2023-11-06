Are you a victim of sleep anxiety? Know its symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK People are falling victim to many sleep-related problems these days

To stay healthy, along with a healthy diet and physical activities, good sleep is also very important. Sleep has a direct impact on our health. While good sleep can keep us away from many problems, lack of sleep can also become the cause of many problems. These days, there are rapid changes in people's lifestyle, due to which our sleep is also being affected a lot. Nowadays people are falling victim to many sleep-related problems. Sleep anxiety is one of these problems. Many people are falling victim to this problem, but often due to lack of knowledge about it, it becomes difficult to identify it.

What is sleep anxiety?

Sleep anxiety is a type of worry in which a person feels that he will not get enough rest. Because of this, there is difficulty in sleeping or getting good sleep. This often concerns the harms caused by lack of sleep, which can hinder a person's good and peaceful sleep. This worry can result in increased stress and everyday functioning is affected.

Also Read: 5 ayurvedic herbs that boost kidney and liver health

Symptoms of sleep anxiety

There are often some symptoms that indicate that you are a victim of sleep anxiety. If you are also seeing these symptoms in yourself, then you may be a victim of sleep anxiety.

Constantly looking at the clock to see how much time is left to wake up is a major sign of sleep anxiety.

If you have sleep anxiety, you worry too much about not getting enough sleep and then feel dizzy and tired the next day.

People suffering from sleep anxiety often wonder about the right time to sleep. He also tries to complete his daily activities at the same time.

A person suffering from sleep anxiety often keeps thinking about rest and researching ways to get deep sleep.

Such individuals fear even the idea of going to bed, as they feel that they will have to struggle to fall asleep.

Latest Health News