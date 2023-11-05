5 ayurvedic herbs that boost kidney and liver health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Did you know that Ayurveda offers an all-natural way to keep the kidneys in good shape?

Do you face problems like burning or pain while urinating? If yes, then this could be a sign of some kind of problem or disturbance in your kidney health. Any disturbance in kidney health can lead to UTI i.e. urinary tract infection, kidney stones, or any kidney-related disease. You need to be alert before you face any major trouble. But did you know that Ayurveda offers an all-natural way to keep the kidneys in good shape? Several Ayurvedic herbs help keep the kidneys and liver healthy. Let's have a look at ayurvedic herbs that keep kidneys and liver healthy.

Triphala

Triphala is a combination of Ayurvedic herbs, which helps in reducing your weight and improves the natural function of the kidneys. Consumption of Triphala strengthens the kidneys and liver. Its consumption helps in managing the excretory functions of the body.

Basil

Also known as Tulsi, basil has antioxidant properties. These green leaves assist in releasing toxins from the body by increasing the metabolism. Include Tulsi into your routine by using a couple of leaves in your regular tea or boiling it in your water and drinking it throughout the day.

Coriander

Coriander, used as a spice in Indian kitchens, is very effective for kidney-related problems. Coriander helps regulate the functions of the kidneys and bladder.

Sandalwood

Ayurveda suggests sandalwood drink in case of UTI, burning sensation during urination, and problems in urination. Calming and soothing, sandalwood also has anti-microbial properties. It helps manage kidney functions while treating UTI infection.

Ginger

Another kitchen essential, ginger is very helpful in cleaning the liver and kidneys. By consuming it, the liver and kidneys get detoxified. The anti-inflammatory properties present in it reduce kidney pain and swelling and prevent the problem of UTI infection.

