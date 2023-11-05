Diwali 2023: 5 sugar-free desserts for diabetic patients to try this festive season

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Desserts that diabetic people can try this festive season

Desserts are not just meant to sweeten our mouths but fulfill the soul too. But people who cannot eat sweets feel their happiness is incomplete on special occasions. Yes, we are talking about diabetic patients, who are often seen struggling to eat sweets because for them sweets are no less than poison. However, there is no dearth of naturally occurring sweeteners that can be used to make delicious sweet dishes. There are many other nutritious things including apples, dates, honey, millet, chia seeds, and strawberries, which keep the blood sugar level stable. Today we will learn how to prepare desserts for diabetic patients that they can eat comfortably.

Millet Kheer

Material

⦁ Millet: 26 grams

⦁ Soy Milk: 100 ml

⦁ Sugar substitute: As per your taste like honey or dates

⦁ Cardamom: ½ tbsp

Recipe

Soak millet in water for at least 20 minutes. Wash well, drain, and keep aside. Add it to boiling milk and let it boil properly. When millet becomes soft, add cardamom powder to it. Cook on low flame and add sugar substitute as per taste. Mix well and cook until thick and creamy. Serve the kheer warm or hot.

Apple Water chestnut Halwa

Material

⦁ Apple: 2

⦁ Almond milk: 150 ml

⦁ Water chestnut flour: ½ cup (100 grams)

⦁ Date syrup: 2 tbsp (30 g)

⦁ Arrowroot powder: 1 ½ tbsp (20 g)

⦁ Chia seeds: 3 teaspoons (15 grams)

⦁ Almonds (chopped): 5-6 (10 grams)

Recipe

Soak the chia seeds for about fifteen minutes. Add chopped apples, almond milk, and date syrup in a blender. Heat a saucepan, add the mixture, and bring to a boil. Keep whisking the mixture and do not leave any lumps. Make a paste by mixing arrowroot powder in some water. Add it slowly and keep stirring. Let it cook for 1-2 minutes. Gently pour the mixture into a glass or bowl. Add a layer of chia seeds on top. Garnish with some chopped almonds and fruits. Keep in the fridge for 3-4 hours and serve chilled.

Also Read: Dengue on rise: Ways to protect children from Aedes aegypti mosquitoes

Sattu and Mix Seed Halwa

Material

⦁ Sattu flour (roasted gram flour): 5 tablespoons (75 grams)

⦁ Low-fat milk: 1 glass (200 ml)

⦁ Sesame seeds: 1 teaspoon (5 grams)

⦁ Pumpkin seeds: 1 teaspoon (5 grams)

⦁ Sunflower seeds: 1 teaspoon (5 grams)

⦁ Sugar substitute: as per taste

⦁ Ghee: 2 teaspoons (10 grams)

⦁ Cardamom and cinnamon powder: 1 pinch

Recipe

Dry roast the sattu flour on a non-stick pan for 2 minutes. Add 2 spoons of ghee in it and fry it well on low flame till it turns golden. Add 200 ml milk and stir it until the milk gets mixed properly and forms a paste-like texture. Add sugar substitute as per taste. Garnish the halwa with mixed seeds and serve hot.

Yogurt and Strawberry Popsicle

Material

⦁ Plain Greek yogurt: 1 cup (240 grams)

⦁ Vanilla essence: 1 teaspoon (5 grams)

⦁ Lemon: 1 tablespoon (15 grams)

⦁ Vanilla Whey Protein: 2 scoops (50 grams)

⦁ Add unsweetened chocolate chips: ¼ cup (60 g)

⦁ Strawberries: ¼ cup (60 grams)

Recipe

Combine Greek yogurt and lemon in a bowl and mix well. Add vanilla essence and vanilla whey protein powder. Pour the mixed ingredients into a small popsicle mold. Add strawberries and 3 chocolate chips on top. Freeze for an hour.

Nuts and Seeds Biscuits

Material

⦁ Bajra flour: 100 grams

⦁ Protein Powder: 40 grams

⦁ Milk: 30 ml

⦁ Oats: 20 grams

⦁ Dates: 10 grams

⦁ Ghee: 10 grams

⦁ Almonds: 5 grams

⦁ Walnuts: 5 grams

⦁ Flax seeds: 2.5 grams

⦁ Chia seeds: 2.5 grams

⦁ Pumpkin seeds: 2.5 grams

⦁ Watermelon seeds: 2.5 grams

⦁ Stevia: As per taste

⦁ Baking powder: 2.5 grams

Recipe

Mix ghee and stevia with a pinch of cinnamon. Add millet flour, oats, and seed mix. Add milk and mix everything well to the consistency of flour. Make small balls of this mixture and flatten them. Preheat the oven to 190 degrees for 10 minutes. Bake the biscuits at 1900 for 14 minutes.

Latest Health News