Amla Benefits: 3 types of Indian berry juices to fight flu this winter

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Amla is rich in healthy nutrients like Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Copper, Manganese

Amla is a winter superfood. It has a long-standing reputation for its extensive nutritional value and health benefits. From boosting immunity to aiding metabolism and reducing cholesterol levels to reducing the risk of chronic diseases, this Vitamin C-rich food provides many health benefits. Apart from cold and flu, Amla can be used to fight infectious coronavirus. Include this small green fruits in your diet during the winter season as it is very low in calories and fat. Apart from this, Amla is rich in healthy nutrients like Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Copper, Manganese, and Potassium.

Eating raw Amla is the best way to get maximum health benefits. However, due to the high amount of Vitamin C, amla is spicy in taste and is not liked by everyone. An alternative solution is to make juice by diluting Amla juice. Here are some varieties of Amla juices to stay healthy and increase immunity in the winter season.

Amla and cumin water

Make your amla juice tasty by adding some roasted cumin powder. The drink becomes healthier due to the presence of iron, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, and manganese in cumin. To make amla and cumin water, soak one spoon of cumin in a glass of hot water overnight. Keep the mixture on low flame add half a cup of Amla juice to it and drink. Apart from this, mix one cup of hot water with half a cup of Amla juice and add some roasted cumin seeds in it. After that, beat the mixture well and use it.

Amla-Ginger Juice

Ginger is another superfood that is used for many health problems. This herb is rich in the compound gingerol which is effective against cough, sore throat, and other inflammatory diseases. To make Amla-Ginger juice, mix 1-2 chopped Amla, one spoon of ginger juice, 3-4 mint leaves, and one cup of lukewarm water in a blender and mix well. Now pour it into a glass and add some black pepper and chaat masala to it. Your drink is ready to serve.

Also Read: Morning Banana Diet: Is this popular Japanese diet effective for weight loss? Know details

Plain Amla Juice

The simplest form of Amla juice is the plain one. Pressure-cook some Indian berries with a few cups of water (depending on the quantity of amla) and give them three to four whistles. Later restrain the water and store it in the refrigerator. Drink this juice every morning, empty stomach.

Latest Health News