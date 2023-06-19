5 protein-rich foods every vegetarian should add to their diet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Protein-rich foods vegetarians must add to their diet

Protein is essential for good health, but people who work out at the gym or participate in sports must consume a protein-rich diet. In this case, if you consume non-vegetarian foods, there are various protein sources from which the body may simply obtain protein. However, vegetarians frequently wonder what foods are abundant in protein. In this piece, we will discuss five such foods with which vegetarians can easily satisfy their protein deficit.

Protein source for vegetarians:

Pumpkin seeds:

Pumpkin seeds contain nutrients like fibre, omega-3 fatty acids and iron, along with protein. Eating pumpkin seeds, which are rich in protein and healthy fat, gives energy to the body. Pumpkin seeds should be consumed in the morning.

Dry Fruits:

Gym Going vegetarian means people must include dry fruits in their diet. The body gets protein from cashews, almonds and raisins. While eating nuts, keep one thing in mind: they should not be eaten in excess.

Tofu:

Vegetarians can get protein from soybeans. Tofu made from soy milk is easily available on the market. 8 grams of protein are available in 100 grams of tofu, so people going to the gym should include tofu in their diet.

Dairy products:

Milk, curd and cheese are also sources of protein. In such a situation, you must include dairy products in your diet. You will get all the protein you need from them. Mixing nuts and seeds in milk and curd and eating them will increase the amount of protein.

Pulses and beans:

Lentils, kidney beans, gram and chickpeas are definitely prepared in almost every household in India. Vegetarians must consume pulses rich in protein. There are about 19 grams of protein in 100 grams of gram.

