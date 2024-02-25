Fact Check: Manish Kashyap's video not played during Kapil Sharma's show, viral video turns out 'edited'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Fact Check

A video went viral on social media in which it was seen that Kapil Sharma's show is being broadcast. In this show, YouTuber Manish Kashyap is speaking about the advertisements of actors Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar. Along with this, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan are also present there. Watching the video, it seems as if Manish Kashyap is giving a class to both the actors in front of them.

Once you watch the video, you will also believe that this is true. But this has nothing to do with the truth. When India TV fact-checked it, the truth of the video came to light. It was found that the editor of the video had done his work very carefully and joined two different videos together.

What is going viral?

While sharing the viral video on February 20, 2024, Facebook user Rajesh Sahoo Swarnkar wrote in the caption, “Ajay Devgan washed Akshay Kumar, both kept listening in the studio like shameless people. Long live Manish Kashyap bhai.”

What came out in factcheck?

When India TV started investigating this viral video, its truth appeared to be different. We found this video on Sony TV, the official broadcaster of the show. No such video was seen there. However, during this time a video was found, which was edited and made into this video. In this, different videos of both actors Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar were found.

We found the video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of SET India during factcheck. According to the video uploaded on 16 November 2021, Kapil Sharma is reading the comments made on the photos on the screen. This video is from the time when Ajay Devgan, Amy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar had reached the Kapil Sharma show for the promotion of the film 'Bhuj The Pride of India'. The same video is now being edited and made viral with false claims.

