Uttarakhand bans sale of land to outsiders for agriculture, horticulture purposes: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand (Representational image)

Dehradun: Outsiders will not be able to buy land for agriculture or horticulture purposes in Uttarakhand, the state government has informed in a new order.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government has asked all District Magistrates (DMs) to deny attempts by outsiders to buy land for these purposes until a five-member drafting committee examines the report by the committee on land laws to the government.

"In the public interest, it has been decided that until the committee on Land Law submits its report, District Magistrates will not allow persons from outside Uttarakhand to purchase land for the purpose of agriculture and horticulture here,” the government said in a statement.

The development has come after social organisations in Dehradun protested and demanded curbs on the sale of large-scale land to outsiders. They also demanded the government to raise the minimum number of years required for a non-Uttarakhand resident to get a domicile certificate.

Dhami calls to review land laws, detailed public hearing

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a high-level meeting discussed the issue and directed officials that a detailed public hearing should be conducted by the committee to review land laws of the state in which people and experts from various fields should be heard.

What 2004 amendment says on land laws?

People who are holders/owners of immovable property in the state of Uttarakhand before September 12, 2003, are allowed to purchase land for the purpose of agriculture and horticulture from the District Magistrate, according to an amendment made in 2004 in Section 154 of the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari and Land System Act 1950.

A drafting committee has been constituted by the state government for preparing new land laws for the state.

Earlier also, the chief minister had ordered background verification of buyers from outside before they purchase land in the state.

The draft should be prepared expeditiously by the committee on the basis of suggestions from experts and people from different walks of life, Dhami said.

All decisions are being taken by the state government in the interest of the state. The government will continuously work in accordance with the sentiments of the people of the state and their interest which is paramount, he said.

Protests in State demanding stricter land laws, limit reduced

The state witnessed protests in various districts recently in which demands were raised for making stricter laws for outsiders to buy land.

An amendment was made in land laws of the state during the chief ministership of ND Tiwari allowing outsiders to buy land in the hill areas of the state only up to a limit of 500 sqm.

The limit was further reduced to 250 sqm during the tenure of BC Khanduri. However, in 2017 former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat lifted the restriction to give a boost to investments in the hill areas.

ALSO READ | Why are truck drivers protesting against new 'hit-and-run' law? All you need to know about it