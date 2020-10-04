Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIREENMIRZA 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' actor Shireen Mirza tests positive for COVID-19

TV actor Shireen Mirza, best known for her show "Ye Hai Mohabbatein", says she tested positive for COVID-19 last week and is currently recovering.

The actor, who's in her early 30s, issued a statement and said she is "absolutely fine." "Tough times never last, but tough people do. A week back I tested COVID positive and I’m at a recovery stage as of now. I’m doing absolutely fine otherwise," Mirza said.

The actor said her quarantine period made her realise the power of kindness and love. Mirza featured on Ekta Kapoor's "Ye Hai Mohabbatein" as Simran 'Simmi' Bhalla Khurana from 2013-2019.

Her other TV credits include "Dhhai Kilo Prem" and "Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum". Just today Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami also tested positive for the novel virus. He shared the news through a tweet that read, "Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID-19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to please get tested."

On Saturday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally reached 14,30,861.

