Tuesday, April 26, 2022
     
  Will Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Farah Khan judge 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'? Here's what we know

Will Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Farah Khan judge 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'? Here's what we know

While Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ganesh Hegde took over as the judges of the last season, the upcoming season 10 of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is said to have approached Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol & Farah Khan.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 26, 2022 15:39 IST
The makers of the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' are set to come back with the 10th season. IANS reports that the panel of judges will have big names such as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, well-known choreographer Farah Khan and Kajol. Yet the channel has not given any confirmation. The ninth season was aired in 2016. Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ganesh Hegde took over as the judges of that season. Manish Paul hosted the show.

A source close to the show informs the news agency: "The show will have a grand comeback. Makers have approached Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Farah Khan to take over as judges. The casting of the show is in process and the show might go on floor by July."

On the film's front, Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The upcoming film has been locked for a January 25, 2023 release. The spy thriller film is directed by Siddharth Anand and marks SRK's first film after 'Zero' which was released in 2018.

Apart from Pathaan, SRK will mark his first collaborative film with the filmmaker for 'Dunki'. It is to be released on December 22, 2023. The film is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film is JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation and will have Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role.

Kajol has multiple films in the pipeline. She has joined forces with Revathy for Salmaam Venky. has four projects lined up, the Jayalalithaa biopic 'Sasi Lalitha', in which she plays the late Tamil Nadu chief minister, with Amala Paul; the Tamil film, 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 3', with Dhanush.

--with agency inputs

