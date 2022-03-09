Varun Sood's father breaks silence on his break up with Divya Agarwal, says, 'Both of you loved each other'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN SOOD Varun Sood proposed to Divya Agarwal in the reality show 'Ace of Space'

Highlights Divya Agarwal & Varun Sood parted ways after dating for over four years

Varun proposed to Divya on reality show 'Ace of Space'

Divya announced break-up with Varun on March 6

Reality show stars Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal's breakup came as shock to not just their fans but also their families and friends. Finally, the actor's father broke his silence on his son's breakup with the Bigg Boss OTT winner. Soon after Divya officially announced their separation through an official statement on Instagram, Varun tweeted "Always and forever." A netizen reacted to Varun's Tweet and wrote, “Naam bata do. Konsi wali ke saath? (Tell her name, with whom?)." To this, Roadies fame replied, "Divya Ke Saath." Varun's father Vineet Sood also commented on his post and said, "Respect Divyas Decision. Both of you loved each other. U still do. It's life. I have no negativity for her. She was and will continue to have my un filtered affection and care."

"Cherish your times in togetherness and wish her luck and God Speed in life. Mom and I do. Rock on," he added.

For the unversed, on Sunday, Divya informed everyone about her breakup in an Instagram post. She wrote, "Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that's true but what happens when self-love starts declining?? No i don't blame anyone for anything that's happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that's okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that's okay! I hereby formally declare that I'm on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to! No, it's not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It's just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He's a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision."

After their breakup, several fans even raised questions about Varun's character. Blasting those trolls, Divya took a strong stand for her ex-boyfriend and stated that Varun is an "honest man" and urged people to stop speaking "rubbish." "Dare any one say anything about Varun's character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It's my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life ! Respect," she tweeted.

Also read: Varun Sood heads back home after break-up with Divya Agarwal. Shares FIRST pics

Varun and Divya were friends before participating in the reality show 'Ace of Space'. Their love for each other grew in the house and Varun proposed to Divya in the show.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal announces breakup with Varun Sood: 'I want to breathe...'