Varun Sood heads back home after break-up with Divya Agarwal. Shares FIRST pics

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal recently announced break-up with Varun Sood. A few days after the announcement, the former Roadies gang leader took to his social media and updated that he is heading back home to his home town, Delhi. The reality TV couple had been dating for a long time. Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a photo of his packed luggage and wrote, 'Ghar ja raha hun (I am going home).'

Varun Sood and Divya's break-up came as a shock to many of their fans and friends. In a long note Divya wrote, "Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!"

"No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend, Please respect my decision," she added.

However, Varun Sood has still not made any comments on the same.

After the break-up announcement, several fans slammed Varun for having an affair with Madhurima Roy. However, Divya put out a statement stating that Varun is an 'honest man' and urged people to stop speaking "rubbish."

For the unversed, Varun and Divya's love story began in Vikas Gupta's reality show Ace of Space. Varun proposed to Divya in the show. Since then the couple has been going strong. They were also living together for the past couple of years and recently announced buying a new house.